July 4 - 5, 2026

Yes, I am aware that the adage “America is great because America is good” was never uttered by Alexis de Tocqueville. I’m pretty sure it was Barack Obama. Nevertheless, the Weekend Beacon is proud to feature four reviews pointing to America’s greatness, beginning with James Piereson on H.W. Brands’s American Patriarch: The Life of George Washington.

“The battles at Lexington and Concord changed the calculus of opposition from protest to outright warfare, and from proposals for conciliation to calls for independence. The Second Continental Congress, which convened in Philadelphia in May of that year, took charge of the war effort by voting to organize a Continental Army out of scattered militia units in Massachusetts. Washington attended the Congress, wearing his buff and blue military uniform, a sign that he was willing to serve as general. The gambit succeeded: Congress, on a motion from John Adams, appointed Washington as general of the Continental Army. He pledged to exert every effort in support of ‘the glorious cause.’”

“Washington settled quickly on an overall strategy for fighting the war. He could lose ground, cede it to the enemy as necessary, but he must not lose his army. ‘He could,’ Brands writes, ‘retreat and retreat, so long as he had an army to retreat with.’ He would strike British forces here and there when he had a tactical advantage, but would not risk a decisive defeat. He would win the war by refusing to lose it. When the Congress issued the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, Washington was in New York City awaiting an expected return of British troops after he had driven them from Boston a few months earlier. The document inspired his troops, when it was read to them five days later, clarifying the cause for which they were fighting.

“Over the next several weeks, some 30,000 British troops landed in Staten Island and Long Island under the command of General William Howe, who hoped to engage Washington’s forces in a decisive battle. Washington, following his strategy, refused to accommodate him. Seeing his troops outnumbered and outmaneuvered, he led them in a series of retreats from Brooklyn to Manhattan, then north to White Plains, across the Hudson River into New Jersey, then into Pennsylvania, while under continuous pursuit from British forces. Then, when it was least expected, Washington led his troops across the icy Delaware River on Christmas night to stage a daring counterattack on Hessian and British troops at Princeton and Trenton, thereby reviving sagging American spirits.”

While Washington was on the battlefield, two other Founders were busy creating a new form of government. Troy Senik reviews A Perfect Coincidence: The Extraordinary Friendship and Astonishing Deaths of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson by Jim Rasenberger.

“In December 1818, an 83-year-old John Adams—slow of step and weak of sight—was ushered into Boston’s Faneuil Hall to behold John Trumbull’s now-legendary painting of the presentation of the Declaration of Independence. The former president was said to have given ‘his warm approval.’ He was probably lying.

“Adams distrusted art that portrayed human events on an Olympian scale. In a letter to Trumbull, the former president suggested that an accurate rendering of the revolution would have depicted legislative debates so prosaic they likely wouldn’t have inspired anyone to pick up a brush.

“Thomas Jefferson’s conception of the Founding was not so modest. As revolution churned in France in 1789, he wrote to James Madison that the French view of America’s Founding documents was ‘like that of the Bible, open to explanation but not to question.’ That he was the author of one of those documents invites the question of whether he left the analogy unfinished.

“These contrasting views of America’s Founding—one attributing it to the halting, tortuous work of imperfect men; one sensing a whiff of the divine in the proceedings—are the central preoccupation of Jim Rasenberger’s new book, A Perfect Coincidence: The Extraordinary Friendship and Astonishing Deaths of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

“As Rasenberger notes, the fact that Adams and Jefferson died within hours of each other on July 4, 1826—the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—was interpreted by many Americans of the day as a sign that divine providence had been at work in the Founding project. The effect on the country was so pronounced, he tells us, that it lodged a previously uncommon word—‘coincidence’—permanently in the American vocabulary.”

A more recent president has also had a pronounced effect on the country. Our Andrew Stiles reviews Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

“For all its apocalyptic melodrama, the book’s most enduring image of Trump is that of an elderly man ‘clutching a tube of superglue and attempting to affix gold decorations to the marble fireplace mantel.’ There are few things he enjoys more than getting Vice President J.D. Vance in a room with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asking people to assess their prospects in 2028. Trump takes great pleasure in trolling Democratic leaders by having the White House photographer snap their photos next to an array of ‘Trump 2028’ hats. They were there to discuss the impending government shutdown, but Trump ‘knew that nothing would come of the meeting’ and was ‘content to play games ... it was good sport.’

“But, oh, the precious norms.

“In refusing to play by the rules and accept ‘because that’s the way it’s always been done’ as an answer, Trump is a quintessentially American figure. He takes what he wants until somebody stops him. Jill Biden would be proud (and boiling with envy). Trump was counted out, shot at, and hauled before judges only to emerge victorious—just as he planned all along.

“‘I do understand that it’s all basically a game,’ Trump said almost 50 years ago. ‘We’re all here to play the game, and we’re all hopefully going to play it well.’ In a final interview with the Regime Change authors, Trump urged them to write the ‘one thing you can say about me that anybody believes. ... Essentially I won every fucking time.’

“Trump is (probably) done winning at the ballot box, but his legacy will endure. Just as he advanced his predecessor’s expansive view of executive power, future White House occupants will inherit Trump’s victories and learn from his defeats. In many ways, Regime Change is a primer on how to half-ass an imperial presidency.”

From an aspiring monarchy to an actual monarchy, Dominic Green reviews Tom Bower's Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

“The fairytale wedding of 2018 turned into the media nightmare of 2021’s Oprah with Meghan and Harry. Meghan accused Harry’s family of being racist snobs, Harry nodded along, and Oprah bathed in their fresh bile. For Harry’s family, and his ailing grandmother Elizabeth II in particular, the treason of a foolish prince and an American divorcée revived memories of the most shameful acts in the history of modern British monarchy. No, not Sarah, Duchess of York, having her toes sucked by the Texas millionaire Johnny Bryan, or Prince Andrew partying with Jeffrey Epstein, but rather Wallis Simpson curtsying to Hitler in 1937 and Edward VIII speculating against the British pound in the summer of 1940. For Harry’s father Prince Charles (now Charles III), it revived memories of the most shameful period of his life: his ex-wife Diana using a TV interview to denounce him as a false husband whose idea of phone sex was to imagine being his lover’s tampon. His lover is now the Queen of England.”

“Harry’s strategy for winning privacy was Meghan’s strategy for winning visibility. As soon as they land in L.A., Bower reports, their new agent advises that Netflix will pay more if the Sussexes ‘delivered hours of private video shot in their most intimate moments.’ His new life is even more unreal than his old one. At first, he and Meghan pocket ‘millions of dollars’ by paring morsels of royal gossip and slander. But once they have done Oprah and Harry has issued an autobiography ghostwritten by someone who evidently despises him, the cupboard is bare.”

“Meghan and Harry’s images crack through repeated self-exposure. Two High Court judges doubt Harry’s veracity. Their Archewell nonprofit loses more than 20 senior staff in four years. In 2024, only three years after their American relaunch, disgruntled ex-staff tell the Hollywood Reporter that Meghan is an incompetent bully. A Vanity Fair profile entitled ‘American Hustle’ calls her a ‘Mean Girl teenager.’ Tina Brown opines that they’ve ‘run out of road.’ Their Archewell philanthropic venture fails and is rebooted as a for-profit that doesn’t make any money. Their second Netflix series reaches number 383 on the Netflix chart. America is not renewing its option. As Timon of Athens rues when his friends disappear as the money runs out, ‘ceremony was but devised at first / To set a gloss on faint deeds, hollow welcomes.’”

Now aren’t you proud to be an American?

Happy Fourth of July Weekend!

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon