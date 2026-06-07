June 6 - 7, 2026

In less than a month America will celebrate its 250th birthday. Not that everyone feels like celebrating. Some are upset by the policies of this administration. I, for one, will never forgive the president for canceling a concert featuring Vanilla Ice and one half of Milli Vanilli.

So how can we bring Americans together? Michael Auslin believes the answer lies in rereading one of our Founding documents. New Weekend Beacon contributor and Hillsdale College professor Wilfred M. McClay reviews Auslin’s new book, National Treasure: How the Declaration of Independence Made America.

Auslin “wants to tell us the whole story of the Declaration’s journey through the past 250 years ... and how our readings of it at various times have both reflected and influenced those times, and yet left the document itself intact and inexhaustible, as numinous and multilayered as a great poem or great text of holy Scripture. The Declaration remains, Auslin states in his conclusion, ‘the purest expression of what it means to be an American,’ words that echo Jefferson’s own description of the Declaration, nearly 50 years after he composed it, as ‘an expression of the American mind.’

“It is also an account of the Declaration that takes a keen and concrete interest in the physical aspects of the story: how the document was made, how it was signed at various times, how its contents were conveyed to the broad public, including its being read to cheering crowds in Boston and Philadelphia, and then how it became rolled up and stowed away for safe keeping during the Revolutionary War itself, and on into the early history of the new nation, and so on, leading up to its current disposition in the National Archives and the deep vault into which it is lowered at nights, away from the public view. That part of the story runs through his book like a rondo theme, popping up and recurring throughout the nation’s history.”

“By the time of the bitterly divisive presidential election of 1800, the Declaration was rarely invoked by either of the contending parties, although the historian Mercy Otis Warren, in her fascinating and much-neglected 1805 history of the American Revolution, extolled it to the skies, calling it ‘a palladium’ of which Americans ‘should never lose sight.’ But hers was a singular voice, a lone Jeffersonian among the Federalist-inclined ranks of early historians of America, and for the most part, the Declaration’s ideas remained as invisible in public discourse as its rolled-up and stashed-away parchment remained inaccessible to the public eye.

“This had changed by 1823, as the parchment version became accessible and immediately acquired a public mystique it has never since lost. The Declaration was regaining its high place in American culture, even as the lions of the revolution were dying off, including both Jefferson and Adams, on July 4, 1826. With the death of Charles Carroll in 1832, the last of the Founders, the Declaration had already outlived all of the men who had signed it into effect.”

Speaking of national treasures, Harvey Mansfield is out with a new collection of essays, Where Harvard Went Wrong: Fifty Years of Commentary that Fell on Deaf Ears. Mary Grabar gives us a review.

“Mansfield, a Harvard man from his undergraduate and graduate student days, to his 61-year (1962 to 2023) tenure as a professor there, charts, decade by decade, the slide into stupidity of our nation’s oldest and once most prestigious university.

“He begins with a faculty meeting speech about ‘grade inflation’ in 1975 and then presents the questions that occurred to him through the decades, such as: in 1979, why apartheid was considered to be a worse evil than genocide in Cambodia; in 1981, the creation of new academic positions for affirmative action hires; in 1986, the establishment of women’s studies (even though women’s lives are inextricably linked with men’s), and in 1992 of environmental studies (instead of the traditional sciences); and the proposed exclusion of the commissioning of ROTC on commencement day 1992 and the exclusion of ROTC from the accepted activities to fulfill a new requirement for public service in 1994.

“Mansfield wryly presents the contradictions. In his ‘Remarks in Acceptance of the Bradley Prize’ (2011), he notes how ‘stereotypes are necessary to diversity,’ asking, for example, ‘How can a black student represent diversity if he does not think and behave according to the stereotype people expect?’ The justification for diversity is based on the idea that ‘black people and women would bring in their “lived experience” to the faculty,’ with the assumption that lived experiences would be the same for all members of a group. Similarly, the ideologues of the ‘women’s movement’ (as it was called before the very existence of ‘woman’ was questioned) exclude ‘women as traditionally defined.’ By 2023, as Mansfield wrote in ‘Thoughts on Woke,’ the ‘consequence of feminism,’ ‘a failed rebellion against nature,’ was evidenced in transgenderism, or ‘fake women.’ Yes, as Mansfield remarked in a 1990 essay, ‘the ideal of diversity-mongers seems to be a cosmopolis of all categories of society’s victims where everyone says the same thing in unison, like the Coca-Cola ad.’”

From one sad decline to another, Alexander Larman reviews Behind Closed Doors: The Tragic, Untold Story of the Duchess of Windsor by Hugo Vickers.

“It was said of Wallis that she was ‘definitely on the way out’ in 1976, but she somehow lasted another increasingly miserable decade, during which she was beset by worsening mental and physical health. Vickers depicts [Suzanne] Blum’s machinations in understandably appalled detail as the lawyer assumes power of attorney, sold the Duchess’s possessions, and kept her alive at a time when, as Wallis’s friend (and fascist) Diana Mosley observed, ‘a good doctor would have put her to sleep.’ When she died, finally and mercifully, a rogue’s gallery including Blum and the ‘phony pharaoh’ Mohamed Al-Fayed saw to it that the Windsors’ possessions were sold in the so-called sale of the century at Sotheby’s, realizing over $45 million, against any wishes that she had had in her lifetime.

“This half of the book is rich in detail—sometimes exhaustingly so—and Vickers’s waspish dismissal of rival biographers, most notably Michael Bloch, makes for engagingly bitchy reading. If Behind Closed Doors had stopped there, this would be a useful, if self-regarding, account of a neglected period in royal biography.”

“Yet there are still another two hundred pages to go that fill the reader in on Wallis’s early life, her meeting with Edward, the abdication crisis, and their later lives together. ... Vickers also must deal with Edward’s Nazi flirtations post-reign, which he downplays considerably. He writes of the former king’s supposed fascist sympathies that ‘He was no [Nazi]. But he was naive, and having been brought up with people to advise him all his life until December 1936 he was hardly competent or equipped to deal with men like Hitler. Nor should he have undertaken this trip independently.’ All of which is perfectly true, but it also ignores Edward’s wartime near-treachery, which Vickers calls ‘both difficult and foolish, but … not disloyal.’ Other interpretations are available.”

While some interpret the 1980s as the Decade of Greed, I believe we are standing on the shoulder-pads of giants: Andy Smarick reviews Yuppies: The Bankers, Lawyers, Joggers, and Gourmands Who Conquered New York by Dylan Gottlieb.

“Some of the book’s most interesting sections relate to elite colleges and graduate programs. For ages, products of the top schools found plum office jobs across America in an array of major corporations, e.g., Detroit’s automakers, Pittsburgh’s steel industry. But the ascendant finance industry suddenly descended on campuses, recruiting scads of students. The MBA quickly became the most popular graduate program, and record numbers of those graduates went into finance. Undergraduate programs were implicated as well. In 1985, nearly half of Yale grads applied to one bank. As Gottlieb notes, ‘In 1979, only one in thirty seniors at the University of Pennsylvania headed to Wall Street. By 1987, it was one in three.’

“The influx of yuppies fundamentally changed the Big Apple. Wall Street offices were suddenly chock full of dapper, eager 20-somethings, not just buttoned-up aging bankers with green eyeshades. Neighborhoods were altered: ‘During the 1980s, the percentage of Upper West Side residents with college degrees tripled and the share with professional or managerial jobs more than quadrupled.’ The dating market changed: ‘In 1970, fewer than one in ten women in New York between the ages of 25 and 29 were unmarried; by 1980, that number had surged to one in four.’

“Maybe most interestingly, the housing market changed dramatically as affluent arrivers wanted desirable housing immediately: ‘From 1975 to 1984, median rents in Manhattan doubled.’ This affected New Jersey commuter cities like Hoboken and the outer boroughs as well: I now understand yuppies as the transition phase between the 1950s image of Brooklyn as an ethnic enclave to today’s haven for the far left. ... Sometimes they appear in these pages as an invasive species. But American cities are continuously remade by arriving strivers. Yuppies were just the 1980s model. For the most part, they didn’t come from money, and they were law-abiding and extraordinarily hardworking. They brought discipline and vim to a lethargic, sclerotic, crime-riddled city.”

I hate to end on a sad note, but Sonny Rollins has died. Dominic Green has an appreciation of the legendary jazz saxophonist.

“Sonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist who died on May 25 at the age of 95, was a jazz musician’s musician. The last of the big boppers, Rollins was the marathon runner of the chordal labyrinth. But the Theseus of the tenorists was more likely than most of the great jazzers to be seen than heard. For most people, jazz looks better than it sounds. The listening public’s visual taste in Blue Note sleeve designs and black-and-white photography always outstrips its aural appetite. The obituaries emphasized the legend of Rollins’s occultation of 1959, when he was neither seen nor heard for two years on a stage or studio while he reworked his method by practicing amid the girders of the Williamsburg Bridge. When you did hear Rollins, it was likely to be second-hand, in the phrasing and strategizing that lesser players had copped from him. But when you did hear the full strength of Rollins’s musical mind, you knew it. And if he was in full flight, you felt it, too.

“It took strength to play like Rollins did. Extended improvisation is an endurance test of the embouchure, teeth, lungs, legs, and fingers. But the really taxing stuff lies beyond the physical demands, in the mental laboratory of improvisation. In his life and music, Rollins shifted from one kind of musical strength to another. His playing, and the Notebooks that were published last year, record his seven-decade effort to incorporate the two. The burly junkie who did 10 months on Rikers Island for his part in an attempted armed robbery, a second stretch for heroin possession, and a voluntary third term taking the methadone and hard-labor cure at a federal facility in Kentucky became a health-hacking, mind-cleansing meditator.

“When Rollins took it to the Bridge, his playing epitomized the hard-bop helter skelter, which takes a lot of muscle and fills the canvas with 16th notes and substitutions. When he returned to action in 1962 with an album called The Bridge, he sounded like himself, only more so. He played more in that he pursued his ideas to extinction with greater fluency and purpose, but now he started to play less, too. He was using what the painters call ‘negative space.’ His eloquence in sound was already peerless among the tenors. The pre-pontic Rollins had a slicker technique than Coltrane and a stronger ear for melody; only Johnny Griffin could play so much and still surprise you. Post-pontic, Rollins deployed the eloquence of silence. No one apart from Miles Davis was as good at playing the soundless parts in between.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon