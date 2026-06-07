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Edmund Bender's avatar
Edmund Bender
5d

More sarcasm, please. It's sauce for this gander. See also, "Coffee and Covid."

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Tim Rogers's avatar
Tim Rogers
5d

So sorry you are emotionally hurt by canceling the concert by no-talent performers.

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