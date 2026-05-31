May 30 - 31, 2026

Before we celebrate America250, let us remember Europe500. After all, the Founders owed much to their forebears who built Western Civilization. Sadly “Western Civ” is no longer a required course in many schools, but it should be: Andrew Roberts reviews Walter A. McDougall’s The Mighty Continent: A Candid History of Modern Europe.

“Professor McDougall expertly covers half a millennium of great movements, revolutions, and wars with a deft touch, and the underlying belief—cue shock, horror, and pearl-clutching from the Left—that ‘Europeans invented the modern world.’ He tells the remarkable tale of the Renaissance, and Protestant and Catholic Reformations, imperialism, Louis XIV’s absolutism, the decline of magic and rise of science, British parliamentary evolution, the Scottish and French Enlightenments, more imperialism, the (highly contrasting) American and French Revolutions, the Napoleonic Wars, the Industrial Revolution, the rise of Bolshevism and Fascism, and the horrors of the two world wars. Somehow, he manages to do this intelligently and accurately in only 422 pages.

“This is how all history should be written, but as Professor Herbert Butterfield, quoted here, once wrote, ‘The study of the past with one eye upon the present is the sources of all sins and sophistries in history.’ McDougall does not for a moment underplay the dark side of European history—the nearly constant warfare, imperialism, racism, and social oppression—but as he points out in an inspiring preface, despite all that, educators used to tell the truth of ‘Europeans and their overseas descendants as leaders in humanity’s grand march of progress.’ Brave words in today’s Academy, yet no more than one would expect from a Vietnam veteran who taught at Berkeley in the 1970s and thus has survived the brickbats.”

“Although there is a short coda bringing the story up to the present day, it is instructive that McDougall ends his book with the German surrender in May 1945. ‘With that event,’ he argues provocatively, ‘European history, strictly speaking, came to an end.’ He means its logical rather than its chronological conclusion, of course. This was not just because Eastern Europe became dependant on Russia and Western Europe on America, but also because, he contends, the idea of European Enlightenment died at Auschwitz.”

While The Mighty Continent ends in 1945, the persecution of Jews continues: Stuart Halpern reviews When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

“When We See You Again is a book no parent should ever have to write but every American should read. That every Israeli will read it I take as given, considering the prominence of Hersh in the country’s national consciousness and the fact that posters pleading for his release still cling stubbornly to street signs across the world’s only Jewish state.

“The book is an attempt by a bereaved mother, beloved by the millions of people across the globe who read and watched her and her husband’s efforts on behalf of their only son, to capture Hersh’s personality beyond the headlines and psychologically work through her unimaginable grief. ... Its brilliance lies in the author’s weaving of unending loss and boundless frustration alongside attempts to find measures of comfort through Jewish teachings (by profession, she is an educator). Additionally wise is her avoidance of distracting the reader with partisan politics. No political figure in America or Israel is mentioned by name and she does not take a side on the debate that roiled the global Jewish community as to whether imprisoned terrorists should be freed in exchange for civilian hostages.”

“Contrasted with the purposely hazy unhelpful figures, is of course, Rachel’s beloved son, vibrantly painted throughout. A lanky lover of books, travel, and music, Hersh was a music festival aficionado, wore a Chicago White Sox cap often despite his father’s preference for the Cubs, carried his mother’s bag to synagogue, and annoyingly teased his two sisters as brothers do. Bearing awful pain (Hersh’s dominant left hand was blown off by a grenade before he was seized by his captors), he somehow survived 11 months in conditions that it is inconceivable any human was held in in this century.

“There was no happy ending for Hersh, nor is there comfort on the horizon for his family. But Rachel insists on enduring, as do the Jewish people.”

From seeking one kind of justice to another, new Weekend Beacon contributor Mike Fragoso reviews Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement by Peter S. Canellos.

“How Canellos tells the Alito origin story—axe-grinding aside—is interesting. He goes through the history of the Italian-American community near Trenton, New Jersey, with some care, tracing the Alito family roots from the Italian ghetto of Chambersburg with its tenements and heavy manufacturing, to the all-American suburb of Hamilton with its single-family houses and upward mobility. Alito’s time at Steinert High School is given due psychological weight for the later justice, in particular his time on the debate team and school newspaper.”

“Alito’s long-1950s idyll of Hamilton, however, soon gave way to the most chaotic stretch of time in the history of Princeton University, which he attended. Canellos recounts Alito’s comments during his confirmation hearing that what he saw at Princeton was ‘very smart people and very privileged people behaving irresponsibly.’ To understand what he meant, we are presented with a relatively quiet, extremely studious outsider in the Ivy League who just wanted to be left alone to get ahead being consistently confronted by the mobs of hippies and terrorists (yes, terrorists—they bombed the ROTC) around him.”

“During his recounting of Alito’s youth ... and his development as a lawyer, Canellos intersperses the legal developments of the liberal-activist Warren Court. His gloss on the Warren Court is standard-fare liberal, though. Its critics get their summarized say on why it was bad, but who knows whether the Warren Court was popular or activist? (It wasn’t; it was.)

“It was the Warren Court and the rampant crime it facilitated that accelerated the flight of the Italians from Trenton to Hamilton. As Canellos does note, it was the Warren Court that prevented Alito’s mother from using Bible verses in class as a teacher and that kept his father up at night figuring out the boundaries of new legislative districts. It was the Warren Court that authorized the lawless protests of the 1960s. There is a direct connection between the chaos of the ‘60s that shook Alito and the core problem the conservative legal movement was designed to address.”

On a much lighter note, John Podhoretz reviews Tuner, the best movie he’s seen this year.

“It begins as a shaggy-dog story about a withdrawn young man and his grandfatherly boss who work as piano tuners in New York. They are viewed with such little regard for their very particular skill that the people who hire them also demand they fix the toilet and reset the router. The young man is played by the British actor Leo Woodall, who manages to hold the screen even though his character, Niki White, doesn’t talk or interact very much—for reasons that are finally explained in an extraordinarily moving monologue near the climax. His silence is more than made up for by the garrulous and tender Harry Horowitz, a jazz musician of real repute who uses piano tuning to keep a roof over his head. Harry is played by the 88-year-old Dustin Hoffman in the loveliest performance of his career and one that will likely be remembered during awards season.

“The cowriter and director, Daniel Roher, makes this part of Tuner seem utterly lived in. The two men love and annoy each other, and they are deadly serious about their work. Niki has a condition called ‘hyperacusis’ that makes any loud sound a torment to him; he says he has an allergy to noise. So a job that demands he be able to hear the tiniest changes in pitch is perfect for him. And that skill, it seems, also comes in handy if you have to open a combination safe. Niki teaches himself how to do it one night by watching YouTube videos.

“And then, in a house visit to a New Jersey mansion where Billy Joel is to play the piano at a benefit the following night, he encounters a security team installing new equipment—and robbing the place at the same time. They’re led by the charming and garrulous Uri—he is played by Lior Raz, the co-creator and star of Fauda. Niki needs money; he’s developed this safecracking skill; and Uri explains to him that the people he steals from are so rich they don’t ever miss what is taken from them. ... As in all movies about naïfs who back into a life of crime, things go wonderfully for a while and then start to go very, very wrong.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon