October 31 - November 1, 2026

Oftentimes voters are left to choose the least unsavory of candidates because the more decent politician never made it past the primary. And even if that politician does make it onto the ballot, their victory seems like a longshot. Will that ever change? Spencer Cox hopes so. The Utah governor is out with a new book, Off Ramp: How to Be a Peacemaker in an Age of Contempt. New Weekend Beacon contributor Jesse Arm gives us a review.

Off Ramp “raises a question more consequential than whether Americans should be nicer to one another: Can a politician combine conservative convictions, a conciliatory temperament, and a willingness to confront industries that are making ordinary life worse? There may be a constituency for that combination, even if voters remain unmoved by generic appeals to civility. Whether Cox can build it is another matter.

“Cox has a nose for emerging political debates and a willingness to enter them before the partisan battle lines have hardened. Beyond the book, he has become a forceful opponent of prediction markets, arguing that dressing up bets as financial instruments does not make them any less a form of gambling. He has supported age verification for online pornography and protections for children on social media. His administration’s AI framework, meanwhile, encourages experimentation while imposing oversight and consumer protections.

“These commitments suggest a potentially compelling combination of free market economics and social conservatism updated for the 21st century. Cox’s Mormon faith clearly informs his outlook, but his case also draws on secular researchers across the political spectrum, including Jonathan Haidt on social media and childhood, Robert Putnam on civic decline, and Lilliana Mason on partisan identity. His concern is that the institutions and technologies shaping American life are weakening the relationships that make freedom worth having.

“There is a compelling argument here that could resonate well beyond Mountain West Republicans. Parents worried about gambling, pornography, and their children’s phones do not have to become hostile to business or technological progress. Cox understands the problem with social media companies is the impact of their products, not the wealth of their founders. The case for AI guardrails need not entail slowing innovation or surrendering the technological competition with China. The Utah governor articulates legitimate critiques of the technology sector while avoiding Elizabeth Warren-style hostility toward financial success as such. He could become an early voice in debates that reshape the country—or another Andrew Yang, who identified real problems without building a durable constituency.”

Speaking of durable, the writer Meghan Cox Gurdon has written a memoir, Free Range Girl. Madeleine Kearns returns to the Weekend Beacon with her review.

“Cox Gurdon takes a look at the year of her life in 1976—between the ages of 12 and 13—when she moved from her mother’s home in New York and went to live with her father, a devotee of the back-to-land movement in rural Maine, and what it taught her about life’s ups and downs, and her sense of self.

“Her father built the house from scratch and, for many years, it showed. When Cox Gurdon arrived, there was no hot water. She recalls bathing in a tin tub, which she sarcastically calls ‘an artifact from a time before electricity and hot running water and other cushy inventions that softened the body and weakened the character.’ They had to haul the water indoors in a bucket from a spring, then heat it on the stove. ‘It was ridiculous.’”

“The memoir is charming: a classic North American coming-of-age story, as in Anne of Green Gables and Little House on the Prairie, but with a more modern bent, as in Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Perhaps I’m biased, having once been one, but the inner lives of girls that age are singularly endearing.”

“Growing up in rural America in the 1970s—before the internet or the dark vortex of social media—Cox Gurdon had wild adventures: riding horses bareback, driving a Ford, surviving a horrifying brush with leeches, and cooking roast dinners. These experiences—mostly occurring beyond adult supervision—were not without mishaps. Once, while babysitting for her younger cousin, she accidentally burnt off her eyebrows when lighting an oven. On another occasion, after riding alone and losing control of her horse, she was found lying face down in a field with a bad concussion and two black eyes.

“But what permeates throughout her account is that Cox Gurdon was a child who, through repeated risk-taking and exposure to the elements, cultivated the most important quality (after virtue), which is resilience.”

From a frontier-style life to life in the final frontier, Stuart Halpern reviews Faith in Space: American Religious Belief in Extraterrestrial Life by Paul C. Gutjahr.

“Gutjahr’s learned and engaging study includes a gallimaufry of American characters, including Puritan ministers, presidents of Yale, Benjamin Franklin, Mormon theologians, Spiritualists, Theosophists, Scientologists, and leaders of the Nation of Islam. The details of their beliefs vary considerably. But their fascination with the heavens does not.

“Cotton Mather was among the first Americans to consider the possibility that other worlds might be inhabited. The 18th-century Puritan minister was an enthusiastic student of science, and in his 1721 The Christian Philosopher, he considered whether the Moon, comets, and other celestial bodies might contain life. Mather saw no conflict between such speculation and Christian faith. Quite the contrary, he believed—an inhabited universe offered another reason to marvel at the Creator. After contemplating the plurality of worlds, Mather exclaimed, ‘Great GOD, what a Variety of Worlds hast thou created! … How stupendous are the Displays of thy Greatness, and of thy Glory, in the Creatures, with which thou hast replenished those Worlds!’

“Mather was hardly alone in suspecting we are not alone. Long before he printed his first almanac, Benjamin Franklin recorded in his diary his belief in the plurality of worlds, writing in 1728, that ‘the INFINITE has created many Beings or Gods … and that Each has made for himself one glorious Sun, attended with a beautiful and admirable System of Planets.’ Ezra Stiles, president of Yale, believed other planets contained beings capable of moral action. ... Henry David Thoreau wondered about the inhabitants of distant stars. For these prominent thinkers, the universe was so immense it seemed almost presumptuous to assume God had populated only one small planet.

“Thomas Paine possessed a different use for the idea. In The Age of Reason, he turned the plurality of worlds against Christianity. If God had created countless inhabited planets, Paine asked, what would that mean for the Christian doctrine of redemption? Would Christ have to be incarnated and sacrificed on every inhabited world?

“The stars, it seems, could therefore provide ammunition for both religious belief and religious skepticism.”

Going from Halloween to All Saints Day is a fitting metaphor for the journey of rocker Alice Cooper. Eddie Dean explains in his review of Devil on My Shoulder: A Memoir.

“A love of the dazzling abundance of postwar American pop culture, along with a streak of defiant contrarianism, are the defining themes of Devil on My Shoulder, dedicated to ‘the outsiders.’ It chronicles the long and controversy-studded career of Cooper, still thriving today as rock’s mascara-eyed madman 51 years after the original band imploded and Alice went solo. The memoir is also a reminder of the status-quo rattling impact when the Alice Cooper phenomenon first hit and Cooper became the scourge of society—the preachers and teachers and parents as well as rock critics who cried sell-out with the band’s every new outrage.

“Those expecting a dire mea culpa on the perils of modern celebrity will be disappointed. Cooper is one of rock’s master raconteurs and most sociable creatures, from his droll cameos on ‘70s talk shows to hosting his current satellite-radio show. His memoir reflects an outlook both absurdist and upbeat (almost relentlessly so) and reads more like a Horatio Alger success story than any Hollywood Babylon-style gloom-and-doom exposé. It also celebrates his path to sobriety and salvation through his fanatical devotion to golf and his return to the Christian faith of his childhood—not the typical pastimes of geriatric alumni of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“The book also gives Cooper an opportunity to set the record straight. As he explains, he renounced his first memoir, Me, Alice, published at the height of his fame in 1976, because it consisted of drunken tall tales concocted on the fly to sell books. Long out of print, it was dedicated to ‘the other superstar, Richard Nixon’ and included a foreword by Cooper’s minister father, Ether, a pastor and engineer, attending gigs and helping to design the stage set with a giant spider web.

“To help correct the lies and debunk the many urban myths that he helped stoke, from the Ouija board origins of the band name to a notorious onstage chicken-killing incident, Cooper enlists the help of his alter-ego Alice, who plays devil’s advocate in the narrative, his fact-checking interrogations rendered in Gothic font. ‘I’d like to describe to you my journey to Hell and back with Alice, because it’s not only rockers who lose their way,’ writes Cooper. ‘Not to sound messianic, but in a perverse, crazy kind of way, I think I was assigned to do some good here. And if that’s not proof that God has a sense of humor, nothing is.’”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon