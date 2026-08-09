August 8 -9, 2026

Next month Sen. Bernie Sanders turns 85. And yet Vermont’s democratic socialist remains one of the most powerful politicians on the left. The candidates he’s endorsed are on the verge of transforming the Democratic Party according to his vision. So why is former Sanders adviser Tad Devine still in a state about... 2016? Josh Kraushaar explains in his review of Devine’s new book, How the Democrats Screwed Bernie.

“Sanders’s national success, Devine notes, was premised on the same populist anger that Trump capitalized on in 2015. The word ‘rigged’ appears regularly throughout the book to reflect Sanders’s railing against free markets, the power of special interests, capitalist greed, and the lack of generous government entitlements. ‘Bernie used that word before Trump,’ Devine notes.

“But the bulk of the narrative isn’t about Sanders’s actual (radical) views about the role of government, and what’s driving his followers, who are now rapidly taking over the Democratic Party. True to the cult of victimhood, at a time when Sanders and his acolytes are succeeding beyond their wildest dreams—with like-minded socialist and even communist allies coming out of the woodwork to win congressional seats—Sanders’s well-compensated chief campaign strategist is still embittered over losing to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“So the book focuses instead on how unfair the Democratic Party nomination process was to Sanders, relitigating tired debates over Clinton’s advantage with superdelegates, her financial edge in spending thanks to allied super PACs, and his campaign’s challenges in accessing the Democratic National Committee’s voter files.

“¡Viva la revolución!”

“For all the Sanders screeds about the corrupting power of money, the ability for leftist candidates to raise big bucks from ideologically driven individual donors has long ago diminished the power of millions spent from outside groups. Many of the top congressional fundraisers this year are actually the Sanders-backed socialist candidates, who went on to win their nominations.”

From surging socialists to profound poets, Christopher Caldwell returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review of Peter Ackroyd’s Auden.

“His creativity was inseparable from his erudition. Auden, like Bob Dylan in folk music, knew every riff and trick and technique that the masters of his craft had used across the generations. This made him a great anthologist and a ‘schoolmaster of genius,’ as Ackroyd puts it. He was a classroom wiseacre. He taught a course at Swarthmore on ‘Romanticism from Rousseau to Hitler.’ He encouraged his students to learn how poems worked by writing parodies of them. His lectures on Shakespeare were full of psychological and theological insights: ‘It is harder for the guilty to admit guilt, and accept forgiveness,’ he said in one, ‘than for the innocent to forgive.’

“Auden’s reverence for poetic traditions and forms bespoke a conservative temperament that was evident to everyone he knew, in every context. When his old friend Christopher Isherwood took up the study of the Hindu Vedas in 1941, Auden told him, ‘My dear, it’s simply not a gentleman’s religion.’ His love of form and precedent also left Auden open to the basic attack that critics would level decades later at postmodernist artists of all kinds: that they are not creating out of their own stock of inspiration but ventriloquizing others’ work. His friend Stephen Spender described Auden as ‘dogmatic by temperament and yet holding no metaphysical or moral beliefs whatever.’ Ackroyd generally defends Auden against these charges.

“What interests Ackroyd even more than Auden’s poems is his sexuality. There are subjects on which Ackroyd’s knowledge is shaky—North American geography, for instance. He believes Montreal is on the U.S. border and that Indiana University is 200 miles north of Chicago. But about homosexuality in modern Europe he seems infallible. He notes that the young Auden ‘told other friends that he picked up passengers on trains and soldiers in London, but he would also have been aware of famous trysting places: the parks, the public lavatories, and of course the towpath along the Oxford Canal.’ (‘Of course’!) For much of the book the subject is not a poet who happened to be homosexual but a homosexual who happened to be a poet.”

There was nothing poetic about the war in the Pacific. New Weekend Beacon contributor Chas Henry reviews The Last of the Old Breed: An Oral History of the Final Marines from World War II by Scott Davis.

“War stories are odd things, of course—subjective, potentially colored by memories fading over time and by a teller’s perception of a listener’s willingness or ability to comprehend. Leo Tolstoy made the point in War and Peace. A character in the novel describes a cavalry engagement ‘just as those who have taken part in a battle generally do describe it, that is, as they would like it to have been, as they have heard it described by others, and as sounds well, but not at all as it really was.’ Had the young soldier not described the action in such fashion, Tolstoy suggested, listeners ‘would either not have believed him or, still worse, would have thought that [he] was himself to blame since what generally happens to the narrators of cavalry attacks had not happened to him.’

“The Last of the Old Breed in large measure avoids such pitfalls. It benefits from the combination of a listener earnest to understand—Davis—and the candor that liberates humans in their final months.”

“The recollections describe wartime savagery unleashed by friend and foe alike—in detail many of the veterans interviewed would not have shared earlier in life. Immediately after the war, many kept quiet, some trying to bury post-traumatic stress. Others demurred because the nation to which they returned wanted to forget the fighting. ‘When I came back, nobody cared,’ one veteran explains. ... ‘Every family had a husband, wife, or child in the service. Or they’d [because of wartime rationing] given up their gasoline, sugar, or coffee.’ While the popular lionization of ‘the greatest generation’ in later decades brought laudable recognition, it also led some veterans to sanitize descriptions of wartime experiences. Junior high school students, another of the veterans notes, ‘don’t need to know the gritty part.’

“It can be argued that, as engaged citizens, the rest of us do. And it is the gritty part that makes The Last of the Old Breed stand out. One senses that some who have not experienced combat will find certain anecdotes shocking.”

What’s not shocking is the meteoric success of the latest Spider-Man movie. Our critic John Podhoretz reviews Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“It’s now unquestionable: Spider-Man is the most popular character in the history of pop culture. Peter Parker and his adventures have resulted in the sale of more than 360 million comic books since his creation in 1962. In 2002, the original Spider-Man picture with Tobey Maguire was the first movie to make $100 million in its first weekend in America. Brand New Day, the fourth to star Tom Holland since Homecoming in 2017, followed in the original’s footsteps by setting the all-time domestic weekend record with $360 million.

“The second-most popular fictional icon of all time is James Bond. The Bond movies have made $7 billion. By the fall, Brand New Day will finish its theatrical run with more than $2 billion in its coffers. Add up the films featuring the three different live-action Peter Parkers (Holland, Maguire, Andrew Garfield) and the animated Miles Morales of the two Across the Spider-Verse cartoons and you get nearly $14 billion, or double the take of James Bond.”

“The genius of the Spider-Man conceit is that it both fulfills the dreams and nightmares of every solipsistic adolescent boy: on the one hand, being the most important person in the universe, and on the other being burdened by the responsibilities of being the most important person in the universe.

“The problem with Brand New Day is that Tom Holland is 30 years old now and can’t play a teenager any longer. So here Peter has been aged up to 23. His problems can’t be immaturity and inexperience, as they were in the earlier movies. Instead, the movie centers his conflict around loss.”

Speaking of movies set in New York, Hannah and Her Sisters came out 40 years ago—our celebration of the greatest films of 1986 continues with a review by Peter Tonguette of Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning feature.

“The opening scene deposits us into the action. ‘God, she’s beautiful,’ Elliot (Michael Caine), the dutiful, business-minded husband of Hannah (Mia Farrow), says to himself about the first of Hannah’s sisters, Lee (Barbara Hershey). The time is Thanksgiving, and the place is Elliot and Hannah’s fancy Manhattan apartment—the sort where, despite the high rent and general ambience of luxury, a certain warm, hemmed-in feeling persists. Each room is stuffed with beautiful furnishings, expensive bric-a-brac, carpets on the floor, and, above all, contented, well-fed people—or well-fed anyway. One need not be a resident of Manhattan or even a member of a teeming family to relate.

“Lee is among the numerous extended family members who crowd this cozy habitation on Turkey Day. Also present is Hannah’s other sister, Holly (Dianne Wiest), whose drug habit, ill-directed ambition (including stints as an actress, writer, and, pathetically, caterer), and generally inflated sense of her own potential lead her to repeatedly request loans from Hannah. The senior members of this Thanksgiving party are the parents of the sisters (Lloyd Nolan and Maureen O’Sullivan, Farrow’s real-life mother)—slick, bumptious showbiz types who have accumulated an abundance of grievances to trot out when the occasion warrants.

“A family this multitudinous needs an anchor point, an eye in the hurricane, and—despite the presence of her parents—the unquestioned materfamilias is Hannah.

“She is clearly the most accomplished of her sisters (her acting career was evidently so successful that she has walked away from it voluntarily and only returns to it when the mood strikes her), and she operates with conspicuous cheerfulness in overseeing her blended family. (Twin boys were the product of her previous marriage to Allen’s character, TV comedy writer Mickey.) She fields those financial requests from Holly while tending to the dressing, and later, she takes time away from her schedule—surely as packed as those monthly calendars Martha Stewart used to print in her magazine—to smooth out a dispute between her parents. Allen presents her as a figure of upright magnanimity—a great virtuous heroine, as Whit Stillman might put it.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon