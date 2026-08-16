August 15 - 16, 2026

The late sportswriter John Feinstein once told me only one publisher (Macmillan) was interested in his chronicles of Coach Bobby Knight, Season on the Brink. It went on to become one of the best-selling sports books of all time. J.K. Rowling was rejected by all the major publishers when she first shopped around Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. I’m reminded of the scene in Sideways when Miles is told by his agent that no one wants to publish his manuscript, “a fabulous book with no home.” How much just depends on having a good agent? Joseph Epstein returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review of Middlemen: Literary Agents and the Making of American Fiction by Laura B.McGrath.

Cory Doctorow, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

“‘Gatekeepers’ is how McGrath characterizes the role of literary agents, those who ‘exercise significant influence over the process of developing manuscripts, well before an editor acquires and begins the work commonly associated with book publishing.’ The majority of the agents she interviewed for her book claim to do a good deal of editing of the manuscripts they send on to publishers. ‘Literary agents,’ she notes, ‘develop and edit manuscripts to make it easier for an editor to say “yes” to a submission.’

“In the current day, my sense is, young writers feel the need to have a literary agent represent them. Without such a figure behind their work, the chances of the book finding a publisher, they believe, is greatly lessened. If the book in question is a work in progress, the agent also arranges an advance (on royalties) for the author. This can sometimes be impressive, not to say spectacular, ranging in the six figures and even higher.

“Distinctly not tongue-in-cheek is McGrath’s subtitle, ‘Literary Agents and the Making of American Fiction.’ Behind the large claim implicit in this subtitle is that literary agents have discovered and made possible works of literature that might otherwise have been ignored. Two novels that she uses as examples are Jack Kerouac’s On the Road and Joseph Heller’s Catch-22. The agent for the first was Lynn Nesbit, for the second Candida Donadio (a name one can practically dance to). But are these novels great literature, as McGrath seems to think, or merely works of their day, no longer very readable in ours? A strong argument could be made—and I would make it—that these books are distractions merely, and well out of the main tradition of American fiction at its best, the tradition of Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville, Henry James, and Willa Cather. Georges Borchardt [Mr. Epstein’s late agent], meanwhile, rescued the Holocaust novel Night by Elie Wiesel, rejected by many publishers, which went on to sell 10 million or so copies.”

You know what else sells? Books on the royal family and the Kennedys: Alexander Larman reviews The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made by Caroline Hallemann.

“One of the strangely fascinating aspects of the lives of both the Kennedys and the Windsors is that both families appeared to be cursed, and Hallemann is strong on the ways in which these extraordinarily strange runs of bad fortune manifested themselves. Everyone knows about the assassinations of JFK and his younger brother Robert. But of Joe’s nine children, four died before he did—two from shootings and two from plane crashes—and his eldest daughter Rose was lobotomized at a young age, on account of her extrovert and potentially embarrassing behavior, and therefore led a compromised life as a near-perpetual invalid. And the Windsors suffered their own share of ill luck, too. George VI, worn out by the effort of leading his country through war and heavy smoking, died of coronary thrombosis aged 56, and his flighty younger daughter Princess Margaret led an unsettled and erratic life after she was refused permission to marry the man she loved, Peter Townsend.

“More recently, both the Kennedys and Windsors have continued to be in the news through everything from the death of Princess Diana and the aftermath, which continues three decades later in her younger son’s ongoing battle against the media, to the controversy over the appointment of RFK Jr. as secretary of health and human services. Hallemann is excellent when concentrating on the precise moments of crossover between the two dynasties, whether it’s the famous dinner party in 1961 when JFK and Jackie Kennedy were invited to Buckingham Palace to meet Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, or the slightly bizarre occasion in 1995 when JFK’s son John Jr. met Diana in secret at the Carlyle Hotel in New York.

“His intentions were less romantic than businesslike—he wished to entice her to pose on the cover of a magazine, George, he intended to launch—but had it been made public, there would have been years of tabloid speculation about the precise nature of the relationship between the recently separated princess and the ‘world’s most eligible bachelor.’ In any case, relations between the two dynasties were not always warm. Jacqueline Bouvier, as she first was known, might have described a meeting with the king and queen in 1948 as ‘the most exciting moment of [her] life,’ but by the time that she had herself been elevated to first lady status, she was able to regard their successors more coolly. After attending Buckingham Palace and seeing the dynamic between Elizabeth and Philip, she allegedly told the no doubt agog Gore Vidal that ‘One felt absolutely no relationship between them’ and sighed, ‘The queen was human only once.’ Much the same might be said of her iconic self.”

Unexpected tragedies don't just happen to royal families. It can happen to any of us. Madeline Fry Schultz reviews Dispatches from Grief: A Mother's Journey Through the Unthinkable by Danielle Crittenden.

“Crittenden’s last interaction with Miranda was a text. Getting ready for a party, Miranda sent a selfie. ‘Stunning!’ her mother replied, asking for another photo, as mothers do. Miranda promised to do her best. Within two days, in the middle of the night in February 2024, she fell dead in her apartment, likely from taking the wrong dosage of medication she used after successful brain tumor surgery.

“Grief is like motherhood—an experience that you may share with millions, yet your own version of it feels simultaneously cliché and unique to you. Grief, in particular, comes with its own lexicon. There are the obvious questions: How could I have stopped this from happening? Why her? How could God let this happen? What am I supposed to do with this sadness pressing in on me for the rest of my life? Then there are the platitudes others impose upon you: You’ll feel better with time. She’s in a better place. And, perhaps worst of all, the implausible it could be worse…

“Crittenden bristles at ‘happiness hucksters’ and pat answers to unanswerable tragedy. She takes great comfort in the Jewish traditions surrounding grief and burial, which acknowledge the fragile state of the mourner and the dignity of the dead. But it’s a Christian author who gives her the most solace. I expected her to pay more homage to Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking. It is, after all, also an unsentimental book by a journalist about the death of her daughter. But of all the grief literature she consumed, Crittenden writes, ‘only Lewis told the truth.’

“In C.S. Lewis’s A Grief Observed, she found ‘no platitudes about healing. No pat assurances. No promises of eventual peace. Just seventy-three pages describing the unrelenting torture of sudden loss.’”

In Stand By Me, the character Gordie deals with the sudden loss of his older brother. He then embarks on a life-changing journey with three of his buddies. New Weekend Beacon contributor Garrett Exner reviews this Rob Reiner-directed classic, as we continue our celebration of the greatest movies of 1986.

“Reiner’s film, set in 1959, bridges two distant generations: the Baby Boomers and Generation X. This is because an American child born in the 1980s has more in common with a child born in the 1950s than either has with the modern generations (Z or Alpha). Stand By Me works within this dynamic for the same reason Back to the Future works. A small-town child in 1985 had minimally more technology than a child had in 1955. The two generations experienced a remarkably similar childhood. Modern teens, by comparison, struggle to understand the screen-free, technology-free world of payphones, phonebooks, and paper maps.

“Stand By Me evokes nostalgia for that simpler time and layers it with a narrative about adolescence, adulthood, and responsibility. While the setting makes the viewer crave a lost innocence, the story drives the sentiment further. The four main characters, each dealing with various types of trauma, find courage in the bonds of friendship.

“The title song and the theme—based on a hymn that references Psalm 46—are a call for stability and security in the uncertainty of the world. As the boys walk toward adventure—the search for a rumored dead body—and the uncertainty of adulthood looms, they rely on each other to overcome immediate and more distant fears.

“Throughout the film the boys are contrasted by an older version of themselves: an older gang of criminals who stalk and torment the younger group. The boys fear both the immediate presence of the older gang, but also what they represent—a future of continued suffering and failure. Adulthood to them is a place filled with sadness and regret. It’s a world of absent, abusive, or depressed parents and angry bullies. At 12, the boys are in a brief stage of independence and innocence that they recognize is fading.”

What isn’t fading is our love for Steven Spielberg. To wit, The End of Oak Street hits theaters this weekend. John Podhoretz gives us a review.

“The new Anne Hathaway movie, The End of Oak Street, is an exercise in Larry Tate-ism. To explain to those who aren’t 147 years old like me, Larry Tate was the advertising executive on the sitcom Bewitched whose opinions would shift drastically depending on what his client would say. When his underling Darrin came up with a slogan, Larry Tate would say, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ Then the client would say, ‘I find it intriguing.’ At which point Larry Tate would respond, ‘Exactly! A ridiculously intriguing slogan!’

“And so it is with The End of Oak Street, only we the audience are both Larry Tate and the client. The movie is ridiculous and deserves to be called out for its silliness. At times you can barely believe what you’re watching, and you can’t tell whether you’re supposed to be scared when what you really want to do is laugh. At the same time, The End of Oak Street is really entertaining. It’s the most sheerly fun movie of the year so far. So, Larry Tate-style, it’s ridiculously entertaining! It’s terribly fun! It’s dreadfully alluring!

“What we have here is the throwback to end all throwbacks. The End of Oak Street is not just an homage to Steven Spielberg; it’s writer-director David Robert Mitchell’s homage to one specific year in Spielberg’s career. That year was 1982, when Spielberg scored an unheard-of one-two punch at the box office. He wrote and directed the heartwarming E.T., which became the highest-grossing movie of all time. That came out on June 11, 1982. Only seven days earlier, he released Poltergeist, another huge hit, which credits him as producer but which he also shadow-directed. ... The End of Oak Street is not merely an evocation of these two pictures; it is those two pictures. Mitchell put them in a blender, liquefied them, and poured them into a mold borrowed from The Twilight Zone—the TV series Spielberg turned into an anthology movie in 1983.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon