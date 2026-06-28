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Mark's avatar
Mark
10h

China used to just be communist. Now it’s not just fascist communist but the lowest version possible, techno fascist communist. Can’t get any lower than the techno part.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
11h

Frazier is absolutely the funniest show ever aired. It holds up even after almost 30 years. And every episode is a laugh riot.

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