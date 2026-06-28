June 27 - 28, 2026

If America wants to last another 250 years, it better look back on the past 250—not only how we survived but also thrived. What drove this country forward is the subject of Arthur Herman's new book, Founder’s Fire: From 1776 to the Age of Trump. New Weekend Beacon contributor Henry Olsen gives us a review.

“Herman’s book is ambitious. He simultaneously presents a history of American business entrepreneurship from Eli Whitney’s invention of the cotton gin to the quest for AI and a political history of the country from the Founders to Trump. Herman shows the entrepreneurial virtues that create new, transformative companies—such as willingness to take risk and putting customer needs first—are the same that have animated great leaders like George Washington, James Madison, and Abraham Lincoln. It’s an audacious thesis, one that rings true if one takes a minute to think about it.

“People like Cornelius Vanderbilt and Henry Ford, two titans Herman lauds, did not know their ventures would be successful when they started. They were blazing new paths in creating affordable steamboat shipping, railroad travel and transport, and inexpensive, mass-produced automobiles. They frequently failed in their initial attempts to create what had never existed before. Their ultimate successes stemmed from uncommonly strong belief in themselves and their visions and a willingness to learn and adapt from prior missteps.

“Political leaders often demonstrate similar qualities in their pursuit of high office. Washington won the Revolutionary War despite losing battle after battle because of that strength of vision as well as an ability to adapt to misfortune. Lincoln famously lost almost every race he entered from 1848 until he was finally elected president in 1860. They triumphed for the same reasons their business analogs did—vision, adaptability, willpower, and skill all married in one person.

“Herman brings this argument to roost in the present day by arguing that Donald Trump and the tech giants of our age are remaking the world as we watch by employing identical qualities. The tech bros, having remade the world by creating the internet and social media, are now transforming it with their AI research. Trump’s political revolution is uprooting decades of a stale consensus that had throttled U.S. manufacturing, stifled millions of Americans’ ability to reach the American Dream, and hampered our capacity to wage and win a war with our strongest foe yet, techno-fascist Communist China.”

From analyzing what drives us forward to analyzing ourselves, new Weekend Beacon contributor Dr. Sally Satel reviews Jonathan Alpert’s Therapy Nation—How America Got Hooked on Therapy and Why It’s Left Us More Anxious and Divided.

“Alpert, a psychotherapist who practices in New York City and Washington, D.C., alleges that a sizable swath of the profession—not all therapists of course—have failed their patients. They medicalize normal human distress, turn painful life experiences into traumas, and effectively blackmail patients into prolonging their stay in therapy lest they unravel without it. And they validate, validate, validate, reinforcing ‘dysfunction, self-absorption, and the quiet decline of resilience across America.’

“It’s not that Alpert, a licensed counselor and performance coach, is a thoroughgoing therapy skeptic. He does believe in the transformative potential of clinical attention. Good therapy, he writes, helps patients ‘confront reality, tolerate difficult emotions, take responsibility, and build resilience in the face of adversity ... and has the power to help individuals and, by extension, strengthen the nation.’ It should be ‘clear-eyed, structured, and focused on results.’ Too often, however, it is not.

“This stance has earned the author some detractors. Upon questioning aspects of therapy in a 2012 opinion piece (“In Therapy Forever? Enough Already”), his colleagues denounced him, ousted him from a professional networking group, and a commencement speaker at his departmental graduation ceremony repudiated him. Yet, as Alpert came to learn, lots of patients brought in a clipping of his essay to confront their own therapists.

“Presumably, vindication came from patients who were spinning their wheels in therapy, ‘stuck in repetitive cycles of venting and stagnation,’ as the author describes them. Or the ones who realized that their too-lenient therapist allowed them to wallow, week after week, in an orgy of blame (their parents, their boss, their spouse).”

Speaking of vindication, our senior writer Ira Stoll reviews The Man Who Knew Russia: Richard Pipes, Humanist and Cold Warrior by Jonathan Daly.

“Pipes had an office in Widener Library next door to his Harvard history department colleague, Bernard Bailyn. (A footnote in the book reports that in the late 1980s, Bailyn ‘gently chided’ Ned Keenan, then chairman of the department, ‘for sporting a polo shirt in the History Department library one summer.’) Bailyn’s great scholarly contribution was to debunk the idea that the American Revolution was economically, rather than ideologically, motivated. Pipes’s great scholarly contribution was to debunk the idea that the Russian Revolution was economically motivated rather than being a coup by Bolshevik thugs. While they both made strong evidence-based historical cases, they both also brought to the source material, consciously or unconsciously, a baseline strong-skepticism-verging-on-disbelief of the idea that anyone would find the vastness of someone else’s wealth upsetting enough to die in a revolution for.

“Pipes had what he called a commitment ‘to spread a moral message, using examples from history, how evil ideas lead to evil consequences.’ A historian, he said, ‘should not be afraid of passing judgment where moral issues are at stake as they often are.’ Pipes himself fled the Nazi advance on Poland as a teenager with his immediate family, to Italy and then America, in 1939 and 1940. So it was, one senses, of more than narrowly academic interest when Pipes wrote about Stalin, who ‘on a single day … sent death sentences for 5,000 people who had never been tried after which he went to his private Kremlin movie theater to enjoy two films, one of them a comedy called Merry Fellows.’

“In some ways a more interesting question than why Pipes got it right is why so many others got it wrong. Daly quotes Pipes in 1995 warning that left-wing intellectuals used the press ‘to spread a mood of self-doubt: to project their own discontent on the population at large.’ The full contribution, in Commentary, concludes with this gem: ‘The intellectuals’ Weltschmerz, fortunately, reflects only their own personal Welt and their own personal Schmerz.’ I had to look up the meaning, but is there a more succinct summation, accurate analysis, or dismissive diagnosis?”

From classrooms in Cambridge to a bar in Boston, Rob Long remembers Cheers co-creator and television legend James Burrows, who died on June 19.

“Jimmy was a child of show business ... and had grown up in a house filled with stars and music and parties where famous grownups would smoke and drink and laugh and ask little Jimmy to play the piano. He grew up to have a string of hits of his own—Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, Big Bang Theory—but even when he was directing multi-camera comedies for a modern audience, he was never too far away from the Broadway stage.

“Jimmy spoke in an old-timey show-biz argot. ... When he sensed the audience was losing the thread of the story, he’d remind us to put some sunny Spain at the top. Meaning: We needed a little recap to keep the audience engaged, like in those moments in Shakespeare when two characters walk onstage and announce Here we are in sunny Spain so that everyone shivering in the London gloom at the Old Globe knew exactly where they were supposed to be.

“That’s how he directed television: like it wasn’t television at all, but an off-Broadway comedy. He would rehearse for a few days, get the show up on its feet, guide the writers through revisions and adjustments, and only then would he think about cameras and shots and how he was going to film the episode. The result is that all of his shows have the same loose, spontaneous liveliness. Characters are always entering and exiting and sitting and crossing, with the cameras often barely keeping up. If you think about the Cheers bar, or the Big Bang Theory living room, or the coffee shop in Friends—you feel like you’e there too, just a little bit offscreen.

“On most multi-camera comedy sets, each camera is hooked up to a bank of monitors which allows the director—and everyone else on the set, which includes the writers and producers and studio executives and network vice presidents—to watch each angle of every scene and make every frame perfect. It’s called the ‘quad split’ and on my seventh (or maybe eighth) day in show business I learned that Jimmy Burrows did not use a quad split. The audience doesn’t watch the shots, he said to me when I asked why. They watch the show.”

Will anyone be watching Supergirl? John Podhoretz gives us a review.

“At the end of the reboot of Superman released last year, we were introduced to his cousin Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl. While Clark Kent is the same square and noble fellow he has always been, Kara turns out to be a wild child, a teenage party animal on a perpetual bender. That amusing conception of the character made me optimistic that Supergirl might be a gas. Nope.

“Kara’s wild-child antics, it turns out, are part of her effort to cope with the haunting trauma of having lived through the destruction of Krypton. Since she doesn’t feel at home on Earth, she boozes it up all over the galaxy instead. But she is having absolutely no fun doing it, and we have absolutely no fun watching it, and Milly Alcock, the young Australian actress playing her, is having no fun playing it. That’s even more the case when she ends up in the middle of a fifth-rate version of Mad Max: Fury Road, featuring a gang of marauders that kidnaps a bunch of young women led by a guy with a lot of metal buttons in his face and a Russian accent, for some unknown reason. If you want to see some motorcycles and trucks driving around on the surface of a spaceship that is floating over a big lake, this movie is for you. I can’t think of who else it could possibly be for.

“Marvel’s movies since Endgame have ranged from the mostly amusing (Shang-Chi and the Legend of Something or Other) to the unspeakably awful (Eternals) to the profoundly disappointing (The Fantastic Four). This actually provided DC with an opening both creatively and financially, and it sought to capitalize on that opening by hiring the inspired writer-director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, to take charge of its cinematic slate. Gunn did pretty well with that Superman and has a sequel to it called Man of Tomorrow coming next year, but after this debacle, Gunn should temper any positive expectations. The lousiness of Supergirl (which he oversaw but neither wrote nor directed) means that whatever goodwill Gunn built up through the clever casting of David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane will have long since dissipated by the time his second go-round hits theaters.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon