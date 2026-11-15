November 14 - 15, 2026

What does it take to win a war? As critics of the Iran conflict talk of making a deal or, worse, advising we cut and run, it’s worth considering how one former president dealt with a significantly larger threat. Clark S. Judge reviews Peace Through Strength: How Reagan’s Military Build-up Won the Cold War by Roger Zakheim.

“[T]here were solid reasons to conclude that a less capable military was part of Carter’s agenda. A 1977 report from Carter’s Office of Management and Budget argued that, as Zakheim reports, well-armed American forces ‘encouraged U.S. intervention in far off lands like Vietnam and therefore were nothing but trouble.’

“Zakheim develops this portrait of the Carter security world through the first third of his volume. Titled ‘The Campaign,’ the pre-Reagan survey takes readers on a worthwhile journey. For from our distance in time and events, it is hard to comprehend the urgency and strategic brilliance of the Reagan build-up without clarity on the policies that preceded it.

“The Cold War was never all that cold, of course. Within its span, in addition to Korea and Vietnam, the United States committed resources to numerous smaller and typically inconclusive conflicts. Then, too, it stood on humiliating sidelines during the Soviets’ suppression of uprisings in every major Eastern European vassal state and repeated attempts via proxy to achieve domination throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

“Some of these occurred during Carter’s presidency, some before it. But Reagan came to office with a totally different approach to this muddling through. As he told Richard Allen, his principal national security aide in the pre-presidential years, ‘My theory of the Cold War is we win and they lose.’ ... By the beginning of Reagan’s second term, one once seemingly fanciful goal after another was becoming reality. At home, the U.S. economy was booming. Abroad, the Soviet Union was looking wobbly and on its fourth general secretary in four years. The rejuvenated American military inspired respect among both allies and adversaries.

“Marking this transformation, Zakheim devotes particular attention to a globally televised speech Reagan delivered on D-Day 1984. From a precipice overlooking the landing beaches in Normandy, the president spoke before veterans of the Ranger unit that had climbed the cliff on that longest day and driven back Nazi occupiers.”

From guns abroad to guns at home, Robert VerBruggen reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic.

“At its best, The American Way of Killing is a gripping story about our struggles to contain homicide, populated with compelling characters and full of interesting tidbits.

“At its worst, though, it can feel like Gladwell came up with a handful of murder- and gun-related topics he wanted to cover, and then simply picked at random which positions he’d take on them. He takes turns smacking around both the left and the right but too often leaves the reader tepidly unconvinced rather than impressed with his heterodoxy.

“The central conceit here is that the two sides of the debate are having ‘dishonest conversations,’ not necessarily lying to each other, but, for example, pretending irrelevant things are highly consequential or avoiding difficult conclusions. Clearly we need a real truth-teller, such as Malcolm Gladwell, to set us straight.”

“Gladwell thinks the Court gave short shrift to the [Second] amendment’s first half, which has long been the core contention of those seeking to limit the provision’s reach—but takes the additional step of insisting that, deep down, the Founders’ concerns about militias were really about protecting the South from slave revolts. If we buy this argument, first made by the legal scholar Carl Bogus, not only might the Second Amendment have created a right limited to militia members, but the entire thing might be built on a foundation every modern American would recognize as illegitimate.

“Unfortunately, the claim fails to hold water. Southern militias were indeed used against slave revolts, but this was not the decisive reason the Constitution contains a right to keep and bear arms. As Charlie Cooke (a former boss of mine) has explained in National Review, the theory fails to explain why Second Amendment-style language appears even in the constitutions of free states. The historian Noah Shusterman has further highlighted the genuine importance of the debates over militias and standing armies at the time. He concludes that ‘a Bill of Rights for a republic that stretched from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire would also have included an amendment dealing with militias and/or standing armies; and, when the First Congress wrote the original set of Amendments to send out for ratification, a Bill of Rights which did not mention the militia would have raised objections up and down the Atlantic Seaboard.’”

Also gunning for our attention is the latest spy thriller by David McCloskey, London Station. John Wilson gives us a review.

“With the exception of his fourth novel, The Persian, published a year ago, all of McCloskey’s books have been set in the same fictional universe, and all of them have featured his most remarkable creation, Artemis Aphrodite Procter, who finds herself—fairly early in the going in this new installment—appointed as CIA station chief in London. Her presence maintains a strong sense of continuity with the earlier books; at the same time, London Station in some ways marks a departure. It is deliberately ‘overloaded,’ not simply with more characters, more subplots, and so on, but in the very manner of the narrative.

“There is risk in this—a risk of simply ‘losing’ the reader, who will give up on the book. But there are also rewards, for those who stick with it: a readerly excitement that derives not only from the fates of characters, the solutions to puzzles, and so on but also from a sense of immersion in this fictional universe.

“Don’t get me wrong. This is a spy novel, not an exercise in avant-garde fiction. And side-by-side with the rapid narrative shifts there are lots of set-pieces with a strong element of caricature—all those scenes, for instance, featuring the newly installed head of the CIA, Bobby Jerome, who had been running a home-building company until he was tabbed for this job by the incoming president. To describe Jerome as a ‘caricature’ is insufficient; his character is deliberately off the charts, insufferable in fact (and the reader begins to expect that a severe comeuppance must be in store). Add the comedy that always attends the wildly improbable yet somehow persuasive presence of Procter and you have a mix of ingredients that keep the demands of the many-layered narrative from becoming overwhelming.”

Speaking of overwhelming, Chuck Klosterman has written a book about an alternate reality—one in which the Velvet Underground—and not the Beatles—make it big. Christopher J. Scalia reviews Rock*: A Mainstream Alternative History of Alternative Mainstream Music.

“With tweaks to some elements of the Velvet Underground’s management and debut, he has the band dethrone the Beatles (already wounded by their proximity to hippiedom, the disastrous Sgt. Pepper’s seals their fate) and dominate the charts. The album is such a success that the founder of a new rock magazine decides to change its name from a reference to a band that would (contrary to one of their singles) fade away to an allusion to the Velvet Underground—and so Rolling Stone became Velveteen. The Velvet Underground endures through the ‘70s while the Beatles recede into obscurity but stay together. With this reversal in fortunes comes a change in tragedies: John Lennon is never murdered but Lou Reed is.

“The influence of the Velvet Underground is massive. Their popularity creates a more sophisticated and subversive sense of cool. An episode of All in the Family ‘address[es] transgender awakening in the 1974 episode “Edith’s Walk on the Wild Side.”’ Heroin becomes America’s drug of choice. Church attendance drops. Reed even helps President Ford win the 1976 presidential election. Here is a rare missed opportunity to toy with history: Klosterman might have played with the remarkable coincidence that Oliver Sipple, the man who helped disarm Ford’s would-be assassin in 1975, had a long-term relationship with Joe Campbell, a friend of Andy Warhol’s alluded to in Reed’s ‘Walk on the Wild Side.’

“Meanwhile, bands that were in fact influenced by the Velvets make it even bigger in this book. REM immediately signs a lucrative contract with a major label in 1983. The deviant punk rocker GG Allin becomes one of the most important artists of his time. Because the Strokes represent the second-coming of the Velvet Underground, conspiracy mongers blame them for 9/11. There are also clever counterfactuals that are less directly related to the Velvet Underground’s fame, but are fun to imagine nonetheless. Elvis Presley, not Johnny Cash, gets the Rick Rubin treatment with American Recordings. Bruce Springsteen is irrelevant, appearing only as an anonymous concertgoer from New Jersey raving to a reporter about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in—where else?—Syracuse, home of Reed’s alma mater. Madonna is a devout Catholic whose hit single ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ helps bring about the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 1988. Alas, since then, ‘Madonna has retreated to the shadows. The attention was simply too much.’ Klosterman’s delivery is as deadpan as Reed’s.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon