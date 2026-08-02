August 1 - 2, 2026

On Tuesday Michigan Democrats will nominate either Haley Stevens or Abdul El-Sayed for U.S. Senate. The former is unapologetically Midwestern and the latter is unapologetically anti-Israel. Aside from Dearborn and Ann Arbor, El-Sayed would feel right at home at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Scott W. Johnson reviews Yossie Sheffi’s Unsafe at MIT: A Chronicle of a Campus War on the Jews.

“MIT is a magnet for those seeking the development of technical expertise that has made Israel a multidimensional powerhouse. October 7 hit these students hard. MIT provides a window onto the wave of hatred of Jews and the Jewish state that manifested itself on elite campuses following the massacre. It should be noted that the students whose experience forms the core of this story are mostly identified only by first names or pseudonymous first names.

“Given his perch at the university, Sheffi also comments in four sections of the book set off from the narrative. He italicizes these sections, such as the introduction, in which he usefully summarizes his own ‘anger, grief, and disbelief’ at ‘how the institution I have served for most of my life and that has supported my career was hijacked by antisemitic hatred and administrative incompetence.’ He continues in a vein that anticipates his narrative:

Mobs wielding megaphones marched through the halls and sometimes muscled their way into the offices of Israeli staff and faculty. Keffiyeh-clad masked protesters occupied public spaces, disrupted classes and MIT events, blocked the steps leading to the main entrance, and set up tents for an encampment that quickly—and unabashedly—became a no-go zone for any Jew daring to defend the Jewish state. … If any other minority had been attacked so openly and consistently, nobody would have stood for it.

“In his conclusion, Sheffi also writes of the ‘coordinated campaign of delegitimization and intimidation, amplified by social media, shielded by institutional paralysis, and justified by a moral framework that denied Jews the protections routinely extended to other minorities.’ One wants to know more about the student groups and the coordinated campaign, but the mission of the book is to provide the perspective of tormented Jewish students. Unsafe at MIT accomplishes this mission in chilling detail.”

What are the chilling details behind China's plans to take Taiwan? Sean Durns reviews Defending Taiwan: A Strategy to Prevent War with China by Eyck Freymann.

“While many pundits and scholars have focused on the possibility of a full-scale military attack by the PLA on Taiwan, Freymann argues that other possibilities need to be considered.

“An invasion, he notes, would be extraordinarily high-risk, requiring the PLA, which hasn’t fought a major war since the late 1970s, to conduct one of the most difficult of all military operations: an amphibious invasion. And the PLA would ‘be using many untested technologies and would face weapons systems it may not fully understand.’

“Geography and weather could further complicate the attempt. Taiwan has few beaches that are wide enough for a landing force and the strait is prone to storms. Sustaining the required high-operational tempo could be tricky for even the most battle-hardened military. It is, Freymann suggests, a possibility that must be planned for and deterred, but it’s far from China’s only option.

“Other possibilities, including a full-scale blockade and bombardment, are also explored. But there is, Freymann observes, a more likely scenario—one far less risky for China’s cold-blooded and calculating ruler.

“Xi would prefer to take Taiwan ‘for free’ and ‘intact.’ He increasingly has the tools to do so. As Chinese power has grown, so has its willingness to use gray zone and pressure tactics to achieve its objective. It is in this fashion that China can, like a python, squeeze Taiwan into submission. It could use lawfare to coerce private entities to effectively accept its control over the island.”

From overseas invasions to overland excursions, Alan Pell Crawford reviews This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip Through U.S. History by Beverly Gage.

“Gage takes us to San Antonio, to see the Alamo where, in what became known as the Texas War of Independence, Davy Crockett and so many others were killed. Here, she reminds us, ‘a military rout [was transformed] into an inspiring myth.’ San Antonio plans a new visitors’ center, where, thank God, ‘they hope to do some updating and reinterpretation, with an eye to both accuracy and inclusion.’”

“For all her good intentions, her treatment of Thomas Jefferson and Monticello does not inspire confidence in the assertions made in the rest of the book. Jefferson nowadays ‘is widely known not only as the author of the Declaration of Independence,’ Gage writes, ‘but as the father of at least six children born to Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman who was the half sister of his deceased wife, Martha.’ Early on this claim was ‘derided, attacked and denied.’ Then came DNA tests of descendants and, when the results were in, ‘the grudging—then, finally, open—admission at Monticello that the Jefferson-Hemings story was true.’ As a result, Sally Hemings ‘may now be one of the most famous women in American history.’

“Where to begin? While it is true that Sally Hemings has attained a kind of celebrity, and while the leadership at Monticello has its own agenda, the DNA tests Gage cites as proving Jefferson was the father of ‘at least six children born to Sally Hemings’ proved no such thing. What these tests did conclude was one of the descendants of one of Sally Hemings’s children, Eston Hemings, carried the same Y chromosome that Thomas Jefferson did. But so did nine other Jefferson males who lived near Monticello when Sally Hemings did.”

“One of these men was Thomas Jefferson’s brother Randolph, a widower when, in August 1807, Eston Hemings was conceived. As one of the Monticello slaves put it, this Randolph Jefferson ‘used to come out among the black people, play the fiddle and dance half the night.’

“None of this rules out the possibility that Thomas Jefferson might well have been the father of Sally Hemings’s children, but it in no way proves that he fathered even one of them, much less ‘at least’ six.”

If I had to choose between a road trip with Beverly Gage or with Ferris Bueller, it's not even close. As part of our series on 1986, the Greatest Year in Movies, Christopher J. Scalia reviews Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Lucas.

“The 10th highest-grossing film of the year, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spawned a million quotations and references. ‘Chick … chicka chicka.’ ‘Nine times.’ ‘Anyone? Anyone?‘ It found a clever way to keep viewers in their seats through the final credits, with one last bit of ritual humiliation for Rooney (on a school bus that, for some reason, is packed at 6 p.m.) and a final address from Broderick to the lingering audience.

“Although Broderick is not a large man, his character cast a long shadow into the next decade, when a wave of smart-alecky boys spoke directly to viewers. Zack Morris did it on Saved by the Bell beginning in 1989, but the watershed year was 1990, which witnessed the premiers of the embarrassing Ferris Bueller sitcom (featuring Jennifer Aniston), the far superior Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, the New York Jewish variation The Marshall Chronicles, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Yet that year’s most successful Bueller clone was Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in Home Alone, [also] written by [John] Hughes himself. Kevin has Ferris’s disregard for the fourth wall and his skills with AV equipment to fool adults; plus, the pain Rooney suffers as he tries to break into Ferris’s house is dress rehearsal for the booby-trapped torture Kevin gives the Wet Bandits.

“Lucas Blye is from the Chicago suburbs, too, but nobody will ever confuse him with Ferris Bueller. Written and directed by David Seltzer, Lucas stars Corey Haim as an insect-inspecting, classical-music-loving dork desperate to win over the new girl in town, Maggie (the adorable Kerri Green, fresh from The Goonies). Maggie likes Lucas, but she doesn’t like like Lucas, and instead falls for the captain of the football team (Charlie Sheen—who has a much smaller, but still memorable, role in Ferris Bueller). Sheen plays against the type of an insensitive jock, defending Lucas from his bullying teammates (including Jeremy Piven), but he also breaks up with his girlfriend (Courtney Thorne-Smith—this movie had everybody!) for Maggie. Don’t feel too bad for Lucas: A bandmate played by Winona Ryder (see what I mean?) has a crush on him. Lucas sets out to impress Maggie by trying out for the football team, culminating in a chaotic climax, in which Lucas has a popularity-clinching touchdown within his grasp.

“Lucas is set in the summer of 1985, when the 17-year cicadas were emerging. If the opening image of a cicada shedding its exoskeleton doesn’t make the theme of metamorphosis clear, the Lucas/locust puns will. There’s a tender moment when Maggie tells Lucas the locusts are gone. ‘Just wondering where we’ll be when they come back,’ he says. ‘I wonder if we’ll still know each other.’ It’s a moving sentiment, and surely one that many people share every time those loud buggers emerge. It has more emotional resonance than anything in Ferris Bueller, which could be why it earned a place on Roger Ebert’s top-10 list for 1986.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon