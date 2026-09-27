September 26 - 27, 2026

With the U.S. naval blockade enforced, an economy in freefall, and President Trump having “a big decision to make,” the Iranian regime is teetering on the edge—at least we hope. But understanding the nature of this regime and what brought it to power are vital: Reuel Marc Gerecht reviews Stolen Revolution: Betrayal and Hope in Modern Iran by Yeganeh Torbati and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin.

“For better or worse, Iranians have been agents of their own destiny. Under the Pahlavis and especially under the mullahs, Iranians, like the postwar French, have punched way above their weight. They have been among the most consequential Third Worlders in great part because, even when they have been mired in conspiracies, they haven’t been helpless. And since 1979 they have seized history and done their damndest to bend the arc toward them—now much to the displeasure of a vast majority of Iranians who surely would prefer to lead less eventful lives.

“Stolen Revolution ... does a fine job of showing Iranians who were intent on making a difference, first through the Islamic revolution or later in opposition to ever-worsening despotism. There aren’t any ‘buts’ in this book, digressions about American ‘misunderstandings,’ and foreign-policy malpractice. Nineteen fifty-three passes in a paragraph. The CIA gets four fleeting mentions. The book’s coauthors, the American-born Washington Post-turned-New York Times reporter Yeganeh Torbati and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, who left Iran in 2008 and now writes for Iran International, give us an unapologetically Iranian story about practical idealism slamming into Islamist autocracy. They capture well the complexity of the Islamic Republic, its contradictions where good and evil can so closely reside, sometimes in the same people. In Stolen Revolution, the hope of Iranians who tried to make their homeland better gives way to regret and reflection and, at least with some, a perdurable belief that they, or the next generation, will finally overcome.”

“Better than any other writers on Iran, the authors vividly convey the ruling elite—a mafia of clerical families and the Revolutionary Guards—feeding on the country. Their accounts of relatives of the powerful who end up in Evin Prison because of disputes and jealousy among the elite, in refurbished suites and bathrooms, supplied with booze, prostitutes, and servants, are eye-opening. So, too, their descriptions of the dismal presidency of Hassan Rouhani, who delivered the nuclear accord with Barack Obama and discovered how little the proceeds of that deal could even matter to an economy dominated by poorly managed state enterprises and semi-public foundations, both often controlled behind the scenes by the Revolutionary Guards and clerical cliques.”

The United States may be done talking with Iran, but the rest of us need to keep talking: David J. Garrow returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review of A Little More Social: How Small Choices Create Unexpected Happiness, Health, and Connection by Nicholas Epley.

“Nicholas Epley, a distinguished behavioral scientist at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, commutes by train every workday to Hyde Park for 30 minutes from south suburban Flossmoor. One day some years back a middle-aged black woman wearing an elegant red hat took the last available seat, next to Epley. All the commuters were silent, most staring into their phones, until Epley decided with some trepidation to compliment the lady on her headgear. ‘I love your hat,’ he said with a smile, and she smiled back. Epley followed up with a generic question that morphed into long conversation until the train pulled in to 59th Street Chicago.

“‘My memory of how the conversation made me feel is crystal clear,’ Epley recalls in his deftly, winsomely written A Little More Social. ‘It was great. Perhaps more important, it was surprisingly great.’ It made him realize that his pessimistic expectations about how a complete stranger would react to being spoken to—and which ‘normally led me to keep to myself’—were very wide of the mark.

“That experience led Epley, along with a bevy of collaborators, to pursue similar social outreach experiments on Chicago and London public transit, among other venues, all of which yielded consistently identical results: Strangers enjoyed a fellow stranger taking the initiative to speak to them. ‘Man is by nature a social animal,’ the Greek philosopher Aristotle observed well over 2,000 years ago, and while A Little More Social keeps it brief on the wiring of the human brain, Epley writes, ‘an outsize cerebral cortex specifically built to understand other people’ will ‘reward us with a chemical bath of happiness at any hint of a positive social connection.’”

“Epley cites 2020 data showing more than 27 percent of Americans live alone, and a late 2021 survey found 79 percent of 18 to 24 year-olds reported feeling lonely. What’s worse, other research has concluded that ‘roughly 10 percent of Americans suffer from Social Anxiety Disorder,’ an extreme and dangerous level of fear of contact with others.”

Sticking to the sociological, Jon Ronson is out with his latest book, The Castle: Adventures in a World of Unraveling Men. Nicholas Clairmont has a review.

“Like previous Ronson books such as The Psychopath Test, The Men Who Stare at Goats, and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed—as well as recent podcasts produced with all the care of a full-on nonfiction book, like his excellent examination of all the things that happened because PornHub was created, The Butterfly Effect—The Castle is structured as a sort of investigation into an idea that begins to trouble Ronson about whether some small and previously unnoticed feature of reality actually explains a great deal. He takes you the reader along with him as he works out his own confusions and questions. None is resolved perfectly, but the curiosity is infectious, and it’s hard not to come away suspecting the answer is at least in the direction Ronson is headed in.

“In this case, the issue in question is whether, as modern society has been restructured over the past few decades toward the therapeutic and the digital and away from the concrete, men are losing it. Many books have at least glanced at this subject, usually with a big prefatory defensive gesture that surely we all know women are the real subjects of concern. Richard Reeves and his book Of Boys and Men stands out among them. But the majority of the work on the subject comprises liberal fearmongering about the ‘manosphere,’ the internet subculture of blustering, often whoremongering dudebros such as Andrew Tate who openly advocate for polygamy and pumping iron and whatever supplement they’re selling. The manosphere is bad just like QAnon is bad, but the coverage of both seems less interested in telling human stories in their real scale than threat inflation aimed at flattering the liberal suspicion that all rightwingery is explained by bigotry that is either more or less open.

“Ronson, despite being much more fun and funny to read, takes the subject of modern male struggles more seriously and humanely. Indeed, despite (or because of) taking a much fuzzier and more circuitous approach to the question of what is going wrong with men than any comparable book, The Castle is the best of the bunch.”

One man who never seemed to unravel was Paul Newman. As our series on the greatest movies of 1986 continues, Zach Kessel reviews Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money.

“Newman was by no means washed up by the time he reprised his role as Fast Eddie. But he had—quite famously—failed to achieve the glory befitting the greatest movie star of his generation. By 1986, Newman had been nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor six times. ... He won none. In 1986, the Academy gave him an honorary Oscar, to which Newman joked he was grateful it ‘did not come wrapped as a gift certificate to Forest Lawn,’ a Los Angeles cemetery. In the years between the 1982 release of The Verdict and his 1986 honorary Oscar, the only movie Newman made was Harry & Son, a critical and commercial failure.

“Newman’s acting career was on its last legs, it seemed. He was pouring himself into racing and his charitable Newman’s Own salad dressing company. But as he said in his acceptance speech for that honorary Oscar, that award gave him ‘a kind of permission’ to take risks. Maybe, he said, his ‘best work [was] down the pike.’ It turned out that exact kind of project was in the works. Two years earlier, Newman, running point on a sequel to The Hustler, called another down-on-his-luck Hollywood icon in Scorsese.

“In 1984, Scorsese’s long-running snub from the Academy had yet to become Hollywood legend. Raging Bull earned him a Best Director nomination, the first and only to that point in his career. ... 1973’s Mean Streets put Scorsese on the map. He followed that with Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore in 1974 and Taxi Driver in 1976, establishing himself as a critical darling and a bankable box-office director. What followed was different. New York, New York, released in 1977, failed to win over critics or moviegoers, and though Raging Bull did earn a bevy of Oscar nominations, it was not a financial success. Scorsese’s next film, The King of Comedy, made him radioactive. Now widely considered one of his best, it grossed only $2.5 million on a $19 million budget. ... By the time Newman called him, Scorsese was reduced to working as a gun-for-hire on After Hours, a far cry from the celebrated filmmaker audiences know him as today.

“The next move Newman made was finding his Vince. Legend has it that Newman met Cruise after seeing him in 1981’s Taps, took a liking to him, and nicknamed him ‘Killer.’ When Newman got Cruise for The Color of Money in 1985, though, it wasn’t the slam dunk it would seem the next year, when the movie opened five months after another iconic 1986 picture, Top Gun. Cruise had a string of successes after Taps with, among others, Risky Business and All the Right Moves, turning him into one of Hollywood’s brightest up-and-comers. He had promise, but he wasn’t yet a movie star. Newman made a bet that that’s what he’d be.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon