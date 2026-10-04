October 3 - 4, 2026

The Supreme Court’s October term kicks off with pivotal cases on the Second Amendment, climate liability, and religious freedom on deck. The timing couldn’t be better for Justice Samuel Alito’s new book, So Ordered: An Originalist’s View of the Constitution, the Court, and Our Country. Weekend Beacon contributor Adam J. White gives us a review.

“‘Properly understood, originalism is not a formula that ineluctably provides a clear answer to every constitutional question that arises in litigation,’ Alito said. Or, as he put it in a 2024 speech on baseball and the law: ‘Judging, like umpiring, requires judgment.’

“This is the core theme of his book, So Ordered. ... Throughout his career, in interviews and speeches and—of course—in judicial opinions, Alito has shown over and over again how an originalist judge should grapple not just with the Constitution’s words, but also with statutes, precedents, and traditional practices—and with the ambiguities that come with all of it.”

“The book’s most significant speeches are not about jurisprudence in theory, but about actual jurists in practice. In his 2010 Wriston Lecture at the Manhattan Institute, titled ‘Let Judges Be Judges,’ Alito implored judges (this time with his own emphasis) to ‘act like judges.’ A judge is not a scientist, or reformer, or a rubber stamp or a crowd-pleaser. A judge must be ‘bound down by strict rules and precedents,’ he notes, quoting Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist 78.

“Interestingly, in praising the famous English jurist William Blackstone, Alito noted criticism of some of Blackstone’s accounts of the law, and conceded, ‘as a legal theorist, Blackstone may not get high grades.’ If this seems like a criticism, it’s clearly not meant to be. In this speech, and throughout his other speeches on judges and judging, Alito notes repeatedly that judges are not simply theorists. In a speech on Learned Hand, arguably the greatest 20th-century judge not to serve on the Supreme Court, Alito specifically downplays Hand’s substantive ideas, but praises Hand as the consummate judicial ‘craftsman’ in his actual work of deciding cases. Hand could write stirring speeches, but ‘he did that off the bench.’ On the bench, he ‘appreciated the difference between judging and academic writing.’”

Our faculty and administrators could also use a refresher course, especially as we approach the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks. Tal Fortgang reviews Reclaiming Liberal Education in America by Peter Berkowitz.

“Each essay addresses a different element of the campus crisis, usually hooked to scandals now forgotten but which once helped solidify the popular perception that universities were ideological monocultures, stifled dissenting speech, discriminated against unpopular causes, sneered at the notion of Western civilization, and have generally been taken over by zealous mediocrities. Several recount students and professors ushered out of the academy on thin pretenses of anonymous complaints; many others reveal that universities consider bespoke pseudoacademic disciplines crucial to their mission and basic courses in civics and literature superfluous if not oppressive.

“Of course, this was not the first time campuses had flared up with radical activist zeal—or even the first time administrators capitulated. Armed takeovers and bombings of campus buildings in the 1960s were met with accessions to extremist students’ demands, which is how many schools ended up with academic departments now dedicated to propagating anti-American and anti-Western drivel. Students for a Democratic Society and its violent offshoot the Weather Underground dispersed, occasionally after its membership served prison time, into faculty lounges and administrative offices.

“Yet today faculty and administrators—the latter group having multiplied manifold—are more ideologically uniform than ever. The protesters are running the show. Accordingly, ‘campuses suffer from a variety of dysfunctions,’ as Berkowitz writes in his preface. Among these: ‘curtailment of due process’; ‘attacks on free speech’; an ‘invidious and unlawful allocation of benefits to students and faculty’ based on unchosen characteristics; the ‘politicization and hollowing of the curriculum’ such that universities are factories producing shallow ideology rather than learning. To these you can add a militant and reflexive opposition to standards, which produces grade inflation, ‘accommodations’ for anyone who can slap a clinical label on their shortcomings, and schools’ dalliance with test-optional admissions.

“But perhaps above all is the pervasive moral confusion that has made itself apparent since October 7, 2023. ‘Progressive students and faculty … expressed enthusiasm for, and demonstrated solidarity with, the jihadists and their barbarism,’ Berkowitz writes. This ‘scandalous spectacle … defies easy explanation,’ but it can be understood. Hatred of Jews ‘provides a partial answer,’ but a full accounting recognizes that ‘offshoots of multiculturalism spawned at our universities have further stoked resentment, poisoned moral judgment, and inculcated self-righteousness.’ It is the very rejection of our Western inheritance, and the conditional morality that rises on campus to take its place, that explains the nascent bloodlust. ‘The multicultural mindset’ of identity-competition and grievance ‘fuels anti-Israelism as part and parcel of its pronounced anti-Americanism.’”

From a multicultural to monarchical mindset, new Weekend Beacon contributor Clare McHugh reviews Churchill and the Crown by Ted Powell.

“Churchill’s unlikely comeback, in the dark days of May 1940 with the fall of France imminent, did not please King George VI, who preferred his friend Lord Halifax succeed Neville Chamberlain, architect of appeasement, as prime minister. Not only was this king Churchill’s temperamental opposite—introverted, cautious, and lacking in confidence—he also felt wary of the brash personality who had once so ardently supported his brother, now the Duke of Windsor, a Prince Harry-like source of constant irritation.

“And, indeed, the two men got off on the wrong foot. Immersed in the exigencies of the moment, Churchill had little time to consult with the king. He ignored a letter from the sovereign advising him not to appoint Lord Beaverbrook, the maverick Canadian press magnate, as minister of aircraft production. When, in the midst of the Dunkirk evacuation, the king objected to a second appointment, Churchill sent a stinging rebuke to the king’s private secretary: ‘I should have thought that in the terrible circumstances that press upon us, and the burden of disaster and responsibility which has been cast upon me … I might be helped as much as possible.’ The king hastily backed off.

“Having established that he was not to be challenged on the make-up of his wartime administration, Churchill’s relations with the king improved. The threat of a German invasion receding, the PM began making weekly visits to the palace, and George VI became his sounding board; Churchill could consult, confide, and complain, ‘drop the mask of leadership and express his deepest fears,’ Powell writes. For the king, the author notes, their discussions meant he was ‘no longer a passive spectator, but an active participant in the struggle.’

“It’s a vivid portrait of the dance of deference that is the constitutional monarchy in action, on one side, the man with actual power listening respectfully to a man whose only authority is long lineage, on the other, the head of state by accident of birth allowed to suggest, but not dictate, how the welfare of the nation could be advanced. This section of Churchill and the Crown, drawn heavily from George VI’s wartime diaries, is the most remarkable.”

I suspect Sam R. Oyken (not his real name) kept diaries during his time in the CIA. He’s written his first spy satire, The Pickle Factory, which Malcolm Forbes reviews.

“Oyken’s protagonist, Andre B. KRAY ... has worked for the agency for almost a decade, mostly serving overseas. Used to running foreign agents and spearheading clandestine operations, he finds himself on unfamiliar ground when, for the first time in his career, he is recalled to headquarters. There he meets Division Chief Ignatius Q. HECKFETTER, who informs him that due to a recent cock-up, all employees in the organization are to be referred to by their designated pseudonyms. He also declares that he prefers to go by his real name of Wacker (a curious decision when we learn his name in full). After welcoming KRAY into the fold, Wacker gives him an assignment in the field—one that will test his skill and, in the end, his sanity.

“Wacker explains that his department has received a $20 billion windfall. He gives KRAY a month to devise a strategy on how to allocate the sum for Project GOOWIKI: a plan to distribute 1,000 nonofficial cover agents worldwide under the guise of ‘Transformational Human Resources consultants.’ KRAY believes Wacker’s enterprise is ‘very very dumb, very very rotten, or both’ but signs up for it, vowing to meet his deadline and stay discreet.

“Kray (time to cut him down to size and drop his capitals) doesn’t remain entirely discreet. First, he confides in his girlfriend and CIA partner in crime, Veronica. Later, at the headquarters’ Starbucks (’Nerve center of the CIA’), he encounters Howard W. BUTTONFLY, a contractor, old Cold Warrior, and, in his words, ‘the Ghost of CIA Past.’ The pair strike up an alliance, and as Kray shares his doubts about GOOWIKI, his new friend airs his grievances about how the CIA—once known as the Pickle Factory—is a shadow of its former self. ... Kray becomes increasingly disillusioned. His faith in the agency is then profoundly shaken when he receives the bombshell news that seven CIA officers, one of them an ex-Navy SEAL who protected him in Iraq, were blown up in a suicide bombing. Kray discovers the attack was entirely preventable. More than this, he learns that lives were lost as a result of Wacker’s negligence. It soon prompts Kray to wonder if the ever-cynical BUTTONFLY might be right in claiming that Wacker is a liar and GOOWIKI a scam, a phony program which moves money around and gets good people killed.”

Good people were getting killed in Manhunter, a 1986 cult classic directed by Michael Mann featuring the first appearance of Hannibal Lecter. Edwin Carlson gives us a retro-review.

“Directed by Michael Mann (producer of Miami Vice and nine years before Heat), Manhunter follows retired FBI criminal profiler Will Graham (William Petersen), who left the bureau following a mental breakdown—and a grisly wounding at the hands of Dr. Hannibal Lecktor (bizarrely changed from the original ‘Lecter’), played by Brian Cox. Cox is not the ‘small, lithe man’ of Harris’s novel, but his stature plays a good part in convincing the viewer of his capacity for brutal murder. This film introduced the world to the character who would go on to become one of the most talked-about villains in film history, and it deserves a great deal of credit for that, too.

“At the movie’s beginning, Graham is approached at his home by his old boss Jack Crawford [who] has a job for Will—much to the dismay of Will’s wife. ... There’s a new killer in America, and the FBI needs their old expert to catch him. Will promises his wife he’ll only work on finding evidence and avoid actual danger, leaving her at home with their son. But upon visiting the gruesome, bloody scene left by the ‘Tooth Fairy’ in Atlanta—so-named after the bite marks he leaves upon his victims—Will is hooked. The killer, during full-moon nights, smashes mirrors in the victims’ houses after killing them, leaving small bits on their eyes and posing their bodies to ‘watch’ his sick deeds. ... The manhunt is on, and the next full moon is mere weeks away. Everything in this film comes with a sense of urgency: When Crawford needs a private jet or a helicopter on the roof (or both), he wants it ‘five minutes ago.’ With Will’s help, the FBI recovers partial prints, enough to convict the man if they can catch him. In his hotel room, Will watches home videos of the victims provided by the FBI to see what they were like. Throughout the movie, he obsesses over these films, sure that the key to the murders is hidden on the screen.”

“The film is unmistakably a product of the 1980s. The score, settings, costumes, and indeed the way Dollarhyde chooses his victims are all relics of the past to an audience 40 years later. The homes and their interiors are modernist, making great use of the period-popular glass bricks. Characters are seen in floral-print shirts, shoulder-padded suits, oversized glasses, and salmon short shorts. Crockett and Tubbs served as lead costume designers. I jest, but Hugo Boss and Gucci both contributed to the film’s wardrobe, and the soundtrack was critiqued at the time by the L.A. Times for being similar to Miami Vice, a complaint likely exacerbated by the prevalence of Miami Vice alumni in the cast. The movie does not have the same ending as the book, which King said left one ‘shaken and sober and afraid on a deeper level than simple “thrills” alone furnish.’”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon