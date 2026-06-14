June 13 - 14, 2026

Promoting a first lady's memoirs ought to be easy, filled with the usual array of puff pieces and softball interviews. Not so for Jill Biden. The good doctor has been ambushed by traditionally friendly outlets and unfairly maligned on social media. Even worse, our Andrew Stiles has a review of View from the East Wing.

“In her new memoir, Dr. Jill Biden, Ed. D., fondly recounts the moment she had ‘never felt prouder to be an educator.’ You might assume it happened in a classroom. But that’s not how the good doctor rolls.

“The former first lady’s proudest moment as a professional teacher took place in the White House State Dining Room, where she hosted the first-ever Teachers of the Year dinner. In the book, View from the East Wing, she boasts of curating an exquisite menu of celery root salad, lobster ravioli, and a dessert trio of coconut custard cake, apple mousse, and strawberries with cream.

“She could ‘hardly contain’ her excitement when the U.S. Army Chorus and Strings strolled in and proceeded to belt out ‘Brave’ by Sara Bareilles, the girl-power anthem best known for its enduring connection to Hillary Clinton’s doomed 2016 campaign. ‘Take out your phones!’ she squealed, beaming with pride for her profession.

“A few weeks later, Jill’s husband—the nominal president of the United States—shuffled onto a debate stage and bragged about beating Medicare. This is the part that interests journalists and others who follow politics too closely. What did Jill Biden know, and when did she know it? Fielding these questions on her press tour is simply the price she must pay for one last slurp at the influence trough.”

From current events to ancient history, Weekend Beacon contributor Barry Strauss reviews Athens and Sparta: The Rivalry That Shaped Ancient Greece by Adrian Goldsworthy.

“Goldsworthy casts his net widely. He surveys the longue durée, beginning in 1400 B.C. but quickly advancing to 700 B.C., when the story of the two cities gets going. The heart of the book is in the Classical era, especially the fifth century B.C., when the rivalry between Athens and Sparta dominated the Greek horizon. The ancient Greek world was comprised of roughly 1,000 city-states; Goldsworthy explains clearly why he focuses on only two of them. He writes: ‘Classical Greece has had a profound influence on the history and culture of the Western world, and two cities and one era stand at the heart of this.’

“The book leads up to the Peloponnesian War (431-404 B.C.); the origins, aftermath, and conflict itself comprise somewhat less than half the narrative. The first section of the book is devoted to the rise of the two cities, and the second section to their joint effort in fighting the Persian Empire, culminating in the defeat of Persia’s invasion of Greece in 480-479 B.C. The allocation is proper. United like two oxen leading a cart, Athens and Sparta enjoyed their finest hour in defending Greece and expelling the invader. John Stuart Mill once said the Battle of Marathon (490 B.C.), in which Athens defeated an abortive Persian attempt to crush its most troublesome Greek opponent, was a greater event in British history than the Battle of Hastings (1066), which replaced Anglo-Saxon with Norman kings on the throne. An exaggeration, but it would be hard to overemphasize the importance for the future of the West of Greece’s stand for freedom, both at Marathon and in later battles such as Thermopylae and Salamis (both in 480 B.C.) and at Platea and Mycale (both in 479 B.C.).

“Likewise, it is appropriate that Goldsworthy starts at the beginning and traces the history explaining the different paths to greatness that each of the two Greek city-states took. Sparta was a conservative land power, cautious about entanglements abroad due in no small part to demographic factors, the massive imbalance between its large unfree population and small number of citizens. Athens was an energetic sea power whose democratic political system fostered boldness and whose comparatively small population of slaves freed it from the domestic police burden that tethered Sparta to its homeland. Note also that Athenian slaves were foreigners and divided among themselves while Sparta’s helots were fellow Greeks living on their ancestral lands and so more likely to unite and rebel against the Spartans who had conquered them.”

From classical Greece to modern Turkey, Melik Kaylan reviews From Life Itself: Turkey, Istanbul, and a Neighborhood in the Age of Erdoğan by Suzy Hansen.

“For decades, Istanbul natives have complained about new arrivals, coming in waves from the Turkish countryside. The ‘arrivistes,’ as the author neatly calls them, squatted on public lands illegally until corrupt politicians legitimized them in exchange for bribes or votes. Their numbers overwhelmed the cosmopolitan city natives and spurred the housing boom destruction of the city’s precious green zones. Their rustic conservatism created hijab ghettos, no-go areas for any woman wearing relaxed Western clothes. They virtually all voted for Erdoğan all the time, however despotic he became. It was for good reasons that the native city-dwellers disliked the endless migrations and not because they considered themselves superior ‘white Turks,’ an invidious term the author happily quotes. The Syrians were just one more unassimilable wave.

“Hansen chronicles it all accurately. It’s just that she’s confronted with a difficult moral dilemma: how to take the side of freedom, democracy, and the underdog when a populist on the march to autocracy is exploiting those principles. Her response is a merciless cataloging of Erdoğan’s misdeeds and their devastating effects on the country and the neighborhood she befriends.

“At first, ‘he believed he was restoring a loss of Turkish dignity,’ she says, ‘salving the wounds of millions of Turks who felt disparaged by the West and by their own elites.’ Some 10 years later, 2017 onward, Erdoğan was purging and imprisoning hundreds of thousands of his ‘enemies’ in political opposition, in the army and bureaucracy, and ‘the leftists, the Kurds, the academics,’ while ‘seizing the entire media, and pacifying and gratifying the business elites and raking in billions of dollars for himself and his party,’ not to mention his own family. She argues that he changed for the worse after the military’s coup attempt against him in July 2016. But, the fact is, he was already up to no good with creeping Islamization of the country, the curtailing of press freedoms, and sundry authoritarian moves.”

From profiles in power to a profile in plaid, new Weekend Beacon contributor Clark S. Judge reviews The Education of a Senator: From JFK to Trump by Lamar Alexander.

“Retired U.S. senator Lamar Alexander has produced a readable, insightful, in places surprising, and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny memoir. ... Though listed as a ‘personal history,’ The Education of a Senator is actually a book of lessons:

“Lessons learned by a young governor-elect who, as he prepared to take office, faced an unprecedented scandal. The outgoing Old-South Democrat governor was selling pardons to violent convicts, including some on death row. Alexander used the imperatives of the moment to foster previously unimaginable cooperation between him (only the second Republican to be elected governor of Tennessee since the end of the Civil War) and the leaders of both political parties, setting the stage for an unprecedented era of bipartisan cooperation and reform; ... Lessons about leadership: He writes memorably of two models of leadership: that of Moses, who set great goals far beyond those anyone could imagine; and that of Count Basie, who had a way of energizing everyone in his band to perform at a higher level than they thought they could. His chapters on creating bipartisan coalitions behind contentious legislation provide a master class in elements of both leadership styles and more.

“A chapter of his lessons is dedicated to senators of the future coming not only from him but from a collection of senators of the past, as in: Go to the gym each day (Alaska’s Ted Stevens, at 85, ran up and down the Capitol steps daily); travel (Mississippi’s John Stennis regretted not joining more senatorial overseas delegations, because ‘You learn about the world and you learn about your colleagues’); answering mail is crucial (Georgia’s Sam Nunn once asked Herman Talmadge, also of Georgia, about whether he could stop answering mail. ‘I receive a lot of mail from nuts,’ he complained, to which Talmadge replied, ‘The nut vote is about one third of the vote. You’ll never get reelected if you lose the nut vote.’).”

Is it nuts to think there are aliens (from space, not Honduras) living among us? John Podhoretz reviews Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day.

“There’s a whistleblower who works for a shadowy agency that has been hiding the existence of aliens on the planet for decades. He has a former nun for a girlfriend (don’t ask) who gets mind-controlled by an alien device commandeered by the evil shadowy agency chief. A TV weather girl in Kansas City develops supernatural powers all of a sudden. And for some reason, the world is about to descend into World War III, though why that’s even a plot point here we never figure out.

“There’s something trashy and slapdash about it from first moment to last. Characters crisscross the country in a matter of minutes by car, and there are three separate alien devices around that can do just about anything you’d need them to do when you get yourself trapped at a plot dead-end. Even the cinematography by the brilliant Janusz Kaminski (a double Oscar winner) doesn’t look very good. And the very obvious musical score, by the legendary John Williams—who is 94 years old—sadly sounds like the kind of thing Williams wrote for TV shows in the early 1960s before he broke into the big leagues.

“But you know what? Aside from some incredibly incoherent references to religion and God and faith that never pay off in the least, Disclosure Day doesn’t really have an idea in its head. And that’s all to the good. It has the signature quality of the Movie of the Week, which is unpretentiousness. And speed. It never lags, though it isn’t especially involving, and it’s fun to watch. Colin Firth, as the bad guy, and Colman Domingo, as a bad-guy-turned-good-guy, chomp the scenery with amusing relish. Emily Blunt has some genuine comic juice as the ditzy weather-reader who just begins reading minds and speaking Russian and Korean out of nowhere, and gets a real rhythm going with the delightful Wyatt Russell as her disbelieving boyfriend. (Fun fact: Wyatt Russell is the son of Goldie Hawn, who starred in Spielberg’s first theatrical release, The Sugarland Express, a mere 52 years ago.)”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon