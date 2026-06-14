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James F.X. O'Gara's avatar
James F.X. O'Gara
4h

You are a treasure:

“Fielding these on her press tour is simply the price she must pay for one last slurp at the influence trough.”

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Coemgh's avatar
Coemgh
1h

"Out, Damned Spot". Bill Clinton wishes the Good Lady Jill had gotten her hands on Monica's blue dress.

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