July 18 - 19, 2026

The rise of progressive and DSA candidates has inevitably led to a rise in antisemitism, and with it a growing quandary for liberal Jewish Americans. How we got here is the subject of Batya Ungar-Sargon’s new book, The Jews and the Left. And who better than Harvard professor and Yiddish scholar Ruth R. Wisse to give us a review?

“America’s defeat of Nazism introduced a liberal interlude marked by the founding of the United Nations, lodged where else but in New York, and passage of enforced Civil Rights legislation by the U.S. Congress. But by the late 1960s, something began to go wrong. The more Jews aligned with liberal causes, foremost among them equal rights for black Americans, the more black militants singled out the Jews as the archetypal white oppressor. The more Jewish women powered the feminist movement, the more its activists joined the attacks on Israel. Jews who encouraged asylum seekers and immigration from repressive societies ended up swelling the intersectional ranks of the anti-Jewish grievance brigades. Their affinity with the Left made it harder for Jews to confront the emergence of anti-Zionism, which is the leftist form of antisemitism. When the United Nations passed Resolution 3379 calumniating Zionism as a form of racism, many liberal Jews missed the turn-off and ignored that they were traveling in hostile company.

“This book gathers momentum and goes into high gear in its final sections leading up to and including the October 7 ‘wake-up call’ to Jews and through them to the rest of America. Concentrating on the universities, the media, and sectors of the American public that she knows best, Ungar-Sargon shows how the Left’s worldview, once based on right versus wrong, was replaced by the ideology of oppressor and oppressed. ‘That is the source of twenty-first century leftist anti-Semitism.’ The many strands of anticapitalist, anticolonialist, Orientalist, and other critiques of America come together in common opposition to Jews, now mostly in Israel. As she exposes the ideologies and promoters of the anti-Jewish alliance, the author punctuates her rebuttal with frustrated cries of ‘totally false’ and ‘They are simply wrong.’ Having shown why American Jews became Democrats in the first place, and how they were then betrayed by former allies, she invites her fellow Jews to speak out as she has done, ‘not as Republicans’ but as proud Americans.

“It is heartening to read this rally against ‘a uniquely left-wing form of anti-Jewish hate and violence that has all but replaced right-wing antisemitism in America,’ but Ungar-Sargon’s history is flawed and her awakening is late. Here is Commentary critic Robert Warshow writing in 1947 on America in the 1930s, ‘when virtually all intellectual vitality was derived in one way or another from the Communist party. If you were not somewhere within the party’s wide orbit, then you were likely to be in the opposition, which meant that much of your thought and energy had to be devoted to maintaining yourself in opposition.’ The Communist Party was by then already in full anti-Zionist mode, Stalin having supported the Mufti’s jihad in Mandatory Palestine as the start of the Arab revolution.”

Speaking of the radical left, Ronald Radosh reviews Zayd Ayers Dohrn's memoir about growing up with terrorist parents, Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young: A Fugitive Family in the Revolutionary Underground.

“How, Ayers Dohrn asks, can American individuals transform from being critical, thinking humans and regular citizen-activists and suddenly become ‘tougher and more militant,’ necessary to ‘prepare for the coming revolutionary struggle?’ The answer his parents took was to engage in emulating the Chinese Communist method of so-called self-criticism. That meant adopting classic Maoist ‘struggle sessions’ to rid themselves of ‘bourgeois’ and ‘counterrevolutionary ideology.’ What sounded to Ayers Dohrn like ‘anti-intellectualism and authoritarian groupthink,’ to the WU [Weather Underground] was ‘an urgent and necessary crash course in how to cleanse themselves of their own counter-revolutionary ideas.’

“The WU cadre would hold meetings of 20 to 40 members who engaged in a struggle session. Each would be asked in turn to condemn their own failed bourgeois practices that did not ‘advance the revolution.’ Friends and comrades would go around condemning everything rotten and bourgeois among themselves. The assembled group would then atone for their alleged sins. All the personal things one cherished had to be crushed so that they could abandon petty concerns and commit totally to the revolution. Did you go to the movies, when you could have spent those few hours taking on another revolutionary task?

“It was indeed what Ayers Dohrn calls ‘cultlike reeducation.’ In the last days of WU’s existence, the remnants of the group were taken over by a 65-year-old Maoist named Clayton Van Lydegraf. This ‘washed-out old Maoist’ who looked like ‘the very picture of the downtrodden, long-suffering proletariat,’ soon led the group to bend to his will and exhortations. And his no.1 target was none other than Bernardine Dohrn. Now this extremist fanatical leader of the WU found herself ‘denounced by former friends and comrades as a counter-revolutionary.’ And to prove her commitment, she prepared another communique to the public and the remaining members, and, most shocking of all, ‘she agreed to denounce her friends, and herself.’ In scattered files, her son found an audio recording she had made, calling herself a ‘token woman … who organized for white supremacist and chauvinist politics.’ Bernardine Dohrn concluded by acknowledging she had ‘followed the classic path of white so-called revolutionaries who sold out the revolution.’”

From leftist infiltrators at home to Soviet infiltrators abroad, Harvey Klehr reviews Stalin’s Apostles: The Cambridge Five and the Making of the Soviet Empire by Antonia Senior.

“The British obsession with the spies who worked for the Soviet Union from the 1930s until the early 1950s rivals the American fascination with the case of Alger Hiss. Recruited from Cambridge University, Kim Philby, Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess, Anthony Blunt, and John Cairncross have been analyzed, interpreted, and puzzled over in scores of books and articles. How had Soviet intelligence agencies managed to suborn members of the country’s elite, educated at its finest universities and entrusted with positions of power and influence? For years they betrayed their country, the organizations in which they worked, and many of their friends by transmitting secrets and confidential information to Joseph Stalin’s totalitarian regime.

“The latest effort to analyze these traitors by British journalist and podcaster Antonia Senior, Stalin’s Apostles: The Cambridge Five and the Making of the Soviet Empire, does not break major new ground, but does add significant detail to an account of the damage they did, not just to their own country, which was considerable, but to the many anti-Communists—some heroic and others rather detestable—whom they betrayed to the untender mercies of the Soviet Union’s repressive organs.

“The book is also a searing indictment of the blindness and stupidity of Britain’s security mandarins, who ignored obvious clues and signals that some of their prized and ‘clubbable’ buddies were wholly unfit to be trusted to behave honorably, either in protecting national secrets or in personal relationships. Time and again, obvious signs of their dishonesty and moral failings were ignored or excused. Alcohol-fueled brawls, scandalous sexual behavior, and friendships with known security risks were forgiven, apologized for, or treated as minor peccadilloes, but not as disqualifications for positions that required keeping state secrets.”

Talk about scandalous sexual behavior: About Last Night came out 40 years ago this month. Here to continue our celebration of the greatest movies of 1986 is Christine Rosen, who gives us her retro-review.

“Set in the North Side of Chicago, About Last Night is a comedy-drama that tells the story of Danny (played by Rob Lowe), an affable but callow ladies’ man who is unfulfilled in his work as a restaurant supply salesman, and Debbie (played by Demi Moore), who works as a creative director in an advertising agency where she is having an apathetic affair with her much-older boss. ... The movie circles around two themes—sex and love—and how to achieve a great deal of the former while strenuously avoiding the latter. The characters are only in their 20s, but both the men and the women are portrayed as sophisticated (or possibly already jaded) about sex, and largely clueless when it comes to love.”

David Mamet’s Sexual Perversity in Chicago “was written in the 1970s, when sexual promiscuity was culturally celebrated and avidly practiced. About Last Night [which is based on the play] was released a decade later, at the height of the AIDS crisis in the United States. The year the movie came out, the New York Times featured stories with headlines like, ‘With AIDS About, Heterosexuals are Rethinking Casual Sex,’ and people’s behavior was already changing regarding one-night stands—something not reflected in the movie.

“I mentioned this to the group of 20-somethings with whom I watched About Last Night. The AIDS crisis seems like ancient history to them, but what did shock them was the constant cigarette smoking and the eagerness with which the characters moved in together after only a few months of dating. These were both seen as very foolish, high-risk behaviors (compared with casual sex). Both the young men and young women were alarmed by the way some of the men in the movie talked about women, as well as the general acceptance of what was obviously sexual harassment by Debbie’s boss. One young man seemed surprised that women in the 1980s would have had such frank discussions about men and sex, prompting one of the women in the room to note this was probably preferable to getting all your sex and relationship advice from social media. Everyone agreed that Rob Lowe was then and remains now preternaturally good looking.

“One young man (who has a serious girlfriend) noted wistfully the freedom enjoyed by characters who weren’t compelled always to be in touch with people via smartphones, and how that gave their relationships more space and time for consideration as well as different opportunities for suspicion than those prompted by our constant digital surveillance of each other. They all noted how odd it was that none of the characters’ parents or families featured in the story, which comports with the experience of many Gen Xers. Many of us were ‘adulting’ at an age when today’s young people are still heavily reliant on their parents for financial and emotional support. By contrast, Gen Xers had parents who were so lackadaisical about checking in on us that it prompted the creation of Public Service Announcements: ‘It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?’”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon