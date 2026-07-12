July 11 - 12, 2026

The Supreme Court finally wrapped up its session, leaving us with plenty to ponder: Is it really safe to use that weedkiller? Can I still mail in my ballot from 2024? How competent are our justices? Thankfully for the last, we have David J. Garrow, who reviews Sarah Isgur's Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today's Supreme Court.

“Last Branch repeatedly emphasizes how ‘it’s too simplistic to think of the Court as a 6-3 conservative, single-dimension behemoth.’ Instead, it must be understood as a group of three trios—liberals Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—three institutionalists focused on the consequences of the Court’s rulings: Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—and the three conservative purists concerned only about getting the law ‘right’ as they see it: Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch. As this end of term repeatedly featured, any two if not all three of the institutionalists usually control the outcomes of the Court’s divided cases.”

“Of the conservative purists, Clarence Thomas is ‘correctly viewed as the intellectual leader of the right’ and may well ‘leave the most lasting legacy of any justice currently serving.’ The highly introverted Alito works mainly from home, and, like Gorsuch, does not participate in the ‘cert pool’ whereby the other seven justices’ clerks split up the onerous work of evaluating every one of the thousands of often meritless petitions submitted to the Court. Gorsuch, whom Isgur memorably tags ‘the Great Concurrer,’ ‘writes separately more than any other justice,’ as was certainly true this term too. Gorsuch’s chambers appropriately feature a portrait of 19th-century justice Benjamin Curtis, best known for dissenting in the infamous Dred Scott v. Sandford case upholding race slavery. While Isgur unsurprisingly declares that Thomas is the justice ‘you’d most like to have as a mentor,’ her characterization of Gorsuch as the justice ‘you’d most like to have on your side in a bar fight’ is certain to be without evidentiary support!

“Among the three liberals, Elena Kagan, like Roberts, ‘views the job as an exercise in consensus building.’ Isgur also asserts Kagan ‘is the best writer on the Court today. Maybe ever,’ but Gorsuch is at least her equal and maybe that of Robert Jackson as well. Sonia Sotomayor is perhaps best known for her often lengthy dissenting statements delivered from the bench, but she nonetheless has volunteered that ‘Clarence Thomas and I can spend hours outside in the hallways either after lunch or leaving a conference just talking about life.’”

Speaking of Supreme Court rulings, Michael M. Rosen reviews The Myth of Birthright Citizenship: What the Fourteenth Amendment Really Says by Richard Epstein.

“Most Americans have been raised since childhood to understand that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution confers American citizenship automatically at birth to all those newborns fortunate enough to find themselves on United States territory. Unlike European countries or, for that matter, almost everywhere in the world, America, we are taught in elementary school civics classes, welcomes citizens on the basis of ius soli, the law of the soil, rather than ius sanguinis.

“But the renowned legal scholar Richard Epstein disagrees vehemently, and in The Myth of Birthright Citizenship, he mounts a timely, quixotic challenge to the conventional wisdom: timely, because President Trump issued an executive order last year purporting to curtail birthright citizenship; quixotic, because the Supreme Court just rejected both Trump’s and Epstein’s attempts to restrain it.”

“Refreshingly, Epstein articulates his policy priors at the outset. ‘I am opposed today to birthright citizenship on its merits,’ he writes, ‘even though I am the grandson of immigrants from eastern Europe. Yet I am also strongly supportive of expanded immigration, as authorized by Congress after public deliberation and debate.’ That his legal conclusion aligns with his political outlook shouldn’t be held against him.

“Epstein anchors that conclusion in the legacy of the Naturalization Acts of 1790 and 1795, which offered citizenship to ‘any alien, being a free white person, who shall have resided within the limits and under the jurisdiction of the United States for the term of two years.’ He regards the phrase ‘under the jurisdiction of the United States’ as requiring something more than mere formal presence in a legal precinct or simple ‘local allegiance’ to its laws, but rather the exclusive and unequivocal submission to American authorities, which he contends both illegal immigrants and short-term legal visitors cannot provide, given their citizenship elsewhere. In other words, it’s not enough for immigrants to comply with local, state, and federal laws; they must instead abjure their loyalty and obedience to their country of origin and subjugate themselves to American authority—an impossibility given their status.”

Another verdict has just come in: Michael Connelly's latest crime thriller is a must-read. Micah Mattix reviews Ironwood: A Catalina Novel.

“Life on Catalina is quiet—at least initially. In Nightshade, the first of two books in the series so far, our detective finds himself investigating poaching and petty crimes, keeping his misfit deputies in line, and attempting to negotiate small-town politics, at which, of course, he fares poorly. It’s a far cry from chasing down bad guys in L.A., but he tries to make the best of it. He has met someone new, Tash, after an acrimonious divorce, and they enjoy drinking wine and watching old movies in the evening and eating lunch at a local diner.

“Luckily for Stil—and us—things don’t stay quiet for long. A woman’s body is discovered submerged in the harbor, which leads to another murder, the discovery of corruption in the mayor’s office, and much else besides. Stilwell is not supposed to work the murder case, but he does so anyway, and his success at getting to the bottom of things eventually puts Tash in serious danger. Stilwell shows up just in time, against all odds, to save her, and all’s well that ends well, or so it seems.

“The second book in the series, Ironwood, which was published this May, is set a few months after the final events of Nightshade. The mayor is awaiting trial for corruption, and Tash seems to have recovered from the traumatic events in the first novel. But a drug bust at the local airport goes wrong, and one of his deputies is killed while another is seriously injured. Stilwell is told, once again, to respect protocol and not investigate. But he, again, does so anyway. After all, these were his people: ‘He felt a responsibility to them … to make sure justice prevailed. … So he remained a dog with a bone, unable to let go.’ As he discovers, the incident at the airport wasn’t a drug bust gone wrong, and there is more to his boss’s attempts to keep him on ice than respecting protocol.”

It’s no mystery that the more absurd a comedy gets, the more absurdly funny it can be. Just ask John Podhoretz, who reviews Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.

“There have been precious few silly movies in recent years. The best of them, 2021’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, is a Kristen Wiig vehicle about two small-town friends who end up at the wrong motel in Florida, run afoul of a global villainess, have a fight over a himbo, meet Tommy Bahama, and are saved from doom by a water sprite played by Reba McEntire. It was glorious. Nobody saw it, though COVID had a lot to do with that.

“So my challenge to you is actually a favor to you. Go see Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. It opens this weekend. It sustains its silliness for 93 wonderful minutes and, like all such jaunts, it will go anywhere and do anything. Like all great silly movies—think There’s Something About Mary—Gail Daughtry actually has a plot that’s easy to summarize in conventional terms. For example: There’s Something About Mary is nominally about a man still in love with his high-school crush who hires a private detective to track her down, whereupon the P.I. falls for her too and a romantic triangle ensues. It is on this conventional structure that the Farrelly Brothers stapled and hung and tied bits and jokes and situations and routines that grew ever more absurd and hilarious.

“Gail Daughtry is about a content small-town Kansas girl who is on the verge of marrying her high school sweetheart when she discovers him with another woman—and determines to have a last fling herself before marriage. Pretty simple romcom premise, right? Yes—but no. The complication here is that her fiancé has his moment with a famous person (I won’t say who) after he and Gail have a conversation about which star they would have to excuse their beloved for straying with. Hers is Jon Hamm, and she determines to fly to Los Angeles to find him and use her ‘celebrity sex pass’ with him.”

With America250 behind us, we can now focus on America40, celebrating the greatest movies of 1986. As a Gen X teen, I can assure you this was the finest year in filmmaking. Over the next few weeks, our Weekend Beacon contributors (not all of whom are Gen X) will be sharing their retrospectives, beginning with the Wall Street Journal‘s movie critic Kyle Smith, who reviews Clint Eastwood’s Heartbreak Ridge.

“I will always respect Oliver Stone for dropping out of Yale, which he hated, and volunteering for the infantry in Vietnam, providing him with the experience that led to his writing and directing Platoon. But I followed the opposite course: I loved Yale and got an ROTC scholarship to pay for it, despite having no interest whatsoever in the military; like Alvy Singer in Annie Hall, I always pictured myself being classified ‘4-P. In the event of war, I’m a hostage.’ Platoon reminded me of an ROTC training weekend in Connecticut, in which it rained nonstop and the only defense I had against it was a ‘shelter half,’ a large piece of canvas with no posts to hold it up. Ever been rained on for 48 hours? Unpleasant. Ever try to sleep in a mud puddle squeezed under a large branch only sort of holding up your shelter half? Also unpleasant. It rained excessively in Platoon, it gave me ROTC PTSD, and I thought: If they ever send me off to war, I hope it’s someplace dry. Wish granted!

“I could not identify at all with the operatic heroes-and-villains theming of Platoon (which may indeed place viewers in the shit, but is also fairly dopey and overwrought; Stone was very young when he wrote it). What I did identify with was Heartbreak Ridge‘s depiction of garrison life—the hanging out part of the military career, the bit between wars, and consequently the vast majority of your life in uniform. The soldiers (in this case, the Marines) play tricks on each other, goof off, go on runs, do whatever their day-to-day assignments may be. Watching over them all is a clueless young dope barely out of school, as I would soon be. He’s played by a Broadway song-and-dance man named Boyd Gaines. Gaines’s character sports what military folk call BCs—military-issue horn-rims so chunky they’re nicknamed Birth Control glasses—and tries his wobbly best to seem like a leader of men. Like me, he was a student of his own incompetence and understood the importance of deferring to his nominal inferiors, the senior NCOs, who have vastly more experience and relevant knowledge than the lieutenants but do not have college degrees. The LT’s top sergeant—Gunnery Sergeant Tom Highway—is played by another song-and-dance man, Clint Eastwood.

“Through Eastwood’s character, who is hilariously trying to win back his ex-wife by becoming a sensitive, communicative modern man (though forever scarred by a battle on the titular ridge back in the Korean War), the movie provides a quintessential portrait of garrison living, from the way he trolls the troops with his unpredictable choice of T-shirt for the morning run (everyone who doesn’t have a match is out of uniform and consequently has to scramble to get the right one) to his joining in the endless fraternal infighting that means your worst enemy isn’t the Russians or the Chinese, it’s Delta Company or Second Battalion or what have you. During a gladiatorial fight between Gunny Highway’s Recon platoon and a rival, he offers an unforgettable iteration of a maxim I would hear many times in the Army: ‘If you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’.’ ‘Your man cheated!’ he is told by a disapproving officer after Highway’s handpicked Marine bests two others with a double gonad-punch. ‘I say he improvised,’ Eastwood’s Highway responds, with a textbook snarl. ‘He adapted. He overcame.’”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon