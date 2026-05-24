May 23 - 24, 2026

There’s been much speculation about Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey. The director would have faced little controversy in casting for an early 19th-century odyssey involving white men, an enslaved black man, and a wise indigenous woman. Richard Norton Smith reviews Craig Fehrman’s This Vast Enterprise: A New History of Lewis & Clark.

“A born storyteller, Fehrman conveys the Edenic majesty of white sandstone cliffs and treeless prairies, but he is just as adept at re-creating sleepless nights caused by numberless beavers slapping their tails against the water. Most of all, Fehrman wants us to appreciate the rugged individualists engaged in collective heroism; the largely forgotten soldiers and hired guides, French-speaking oarsmen, Clark’s enslaved body servant York, and the most famous interpreter in American history, a young Shoshone woman named Sacajawea who was herself enslaved by Hidatsa kidnappers.”

“Sacajawea offered credibility with potential enemies. Through her own Shoshone tribe the young mother helped secure desperately needed horses, enabling the Corps to conquer the Bitterroot Mountains. Lewis, more standoffish than his partner, credited ‘the Indian woman’ with helping to avert the capsizing of a vessel laden with essential supplies. In recognition of her bravery he named a river for her.

“Reunited with family and friends after several years with her Hidatsa captors, Sacajawea nevertheless chose to move on with the Americans. She had never seen the Pacific. Besides, writes the author, ‘her identity was becoming more nuanced.’ The Corps proved even more transformational for York, William Clark’s slave and body servant. Once childhood playmates, Clark and York were permanently separated at adolescence, one to live in a pillared mansion, the other consigned to a dirt-floored cabin.

“To Clark, York was property, but to natives who had never seen a black person he inspired godlike reverence (after they tried and failed to rub off what they took to be paint). York more than validated the rare decision to entrust a slave with a rifle, bringing down buffalo, deer, and geese to nourish men whose strenuous labors burned 5,000 calories a day. He rescued Clark, Sacajawea, and her infant son from a flash flood. To be sure, Clark was annoyed by York’s behavior around some children of the Arikara tribe. The bondsman pretended to be a bear, wild until his white owner ‘caught him.’ But that same owner allowed York to enjoy an independence of sorts, steering a canoe as Clark scouted the forest—‘both doing what was best for the expedition.’”

Doing what's best can be especially difficult when there are so many choices to be made, which brings me to Naomi Schaefer Riley's review of Inside the Box: How Constraints Make Us Better by David Epstein.

“Epstein writes about the rules created for music composition in the early 18th century. ‘One rule declared that each melody, or line of music, should have a single highest-pitch climax note that appears once and only once. Another rule forbade two overlapping melodies from ever jumping the same certain distance at the same time, lest distinct melodies blend and lose their independence.’ As Epstein notes, ‘the full list is dizzying.’ But it turns out these rules created some of the most original, complex, and beautiful music we have ever heard. Not only did Bach follow those rules, he created more of his own. Epstein quotes a prominent German composer who wrote that Bach was ‘perhaps the greatest example in any art form of a master’s ability to move with freedom and assurance, even in chains.’ Epstein adds, this may in fact be ‘because of chains.’

“Epstein is right to point out that this conception of artistic excellence as requiring rules and boundaries was accepted as obvious in a previous era. Today, though, creativity—whether artistic or scientific—is seen as requiring total freedom. Indeed, the very conception of genius as something that springs fully formed from the mind is everywhere. But for anyone who takes the time to study the great geniuses of history, this will seem plainly a myth.

“The way we raise kids and teach them in schools is governed by the philosophy that more freedom will lead to more interesting ideas. Who needs a curriculum where you read the books of the past when you can just encourage students to think up their own ideas? Down with great literature, up with creative writing.

“Even more mundane but still very helpful products, Epstein suggests, often result from constraints. He points to the many inventions that have been made originally for people with disabilities, but then actually turn into the best version of the product available. OXO kitchen utensils, so popular with home and professional chefs today, began when a man saw his arthritic wife struggling with a vegetable peeler and designed one that could be gripped no matter one’s hand strength. Given constraints, the human mind seems to come up with interesting new solutions.”

Speaking of the need for constraints, Edwin Carlson reviews Converts: From Oscar Wilde to Muriel Spark, Why So Many Became Catholic in the 20th Century by Melanie McDonagh.

“Converts tells a well-researched story of several prominent—and sometimes scandalous—figures who found their way to Rome. Each entry includes snippets of personal letters or diary entries by the converts and quotations from people who knew them in life. You may even know some of the stories already, like those of Oscar Wilde and G.K. Chesterton. Others, such as that of decorated World War I veteran and acclaimed poet Siegfried Sassoon, were entirely unknown to me before reading this book. I am reminded of Archbishop Fulton Sheen saying, ‘There will be three surprises in Heaven. First of all, I will see some people whom I never expected to see. Second, there will be a number whom I expected who will not be there. And—even relying on God’s mercy—the biggest surprise of all may be that I will be there.’

“Consider that ‘gross indecency’ landed Oscar Wilde in prison doing hard labor, where his health deteriorated. After his release into what amounted to exile, Wilde asked the Jesuits for their permission to go on a retreat, ‘if not actually entering a monastery,’ according to McDonagh, ‘but the priests’ response made him cry.’ He was turned away, but persisted. McDonagh writes of how Wilde ‘returned to the themes of salvation, sin, forgiveness and Christ, again and again’ in his writings until his death. Wilde, on his very deathbed in 1900, was received into the Catholic Church. ‘What is more remarkable,’ McDonagh writes, ‘is that so many of his circle had, or were to, become Catholics too.’”

“Other converts mentioned in McDonagh’s book, such as G.K. Chesterton, ... came to the Church for intellectual reasons. Chesterton was a longtime Catholic apologist before he submitted to Rome in 1922 at the age of 48. McDonagh writes, ‘There can be few converts who so obviously signalled their sympathies in advance.’ Chesterton put the reason for his conversion very well in a French newspaper, saying, ‘Catholicism gives us a doctrine, puts logic into our life. … To be a Catholic is to put all at rest!’”

From sympathy for the converts to sympathy for the... Rolling Stones? Dominic Green returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review of Bob Spitz's The Rolling Stones: The Biography.

“The core dynamic of the Stones is a series of murderous love triangles. It was a commonplace of the ‘60s that the electronic saturnalia was a pagan revival. ... In the Stones’ case, it produced a cult of triangulated sacrifice and substitution of the kind that the French literary theorist René Girard described in Violence and the Sacred, which Girard wrote while the Stones were recording their 1972 anthropological study Exile on Main St., at Villefranche-sur-Mer, near Nice.

“The Stones are a story of Girardian mimetic desire, in which erotic competition leads to scapegoating and then, because ‘it’s just a kiss away,’ murder. This is obvious to anyone who watches the two films that came out in 1970 and form the hinge between the first version of the Stones, the English R&B band founded by Brian Jones, and the second, the American country-rock band refounded by Jagger and Richards: Nicolas Roeg’s Performance or the Mayles brothers’ Altamont movie, Gimme Shelter.

“At first, it’s Brian and Keith and Mick. These adolescent lovers of the blues are pure in heart and joined by a desire to mimic black blues singers. But mimetic desire leads them from Muddy Waters to deeper waters. Brian is the first leader, but he gets deleted from the love triangle when Keith betrays him by becoming Mick’s songwriting partner and writing pop hits like ‘Satisfaction,’ which does not satisfy Brian’s blues purism. The dark triads begin in 1966, as the band starts to sound like itself. Now, it’s Brian, Keith, and Brian’s girlfriend Anita Pallenberg. Brian becomes the fall guy for the second time when he loses Anita to Keith, or is it the other way round? Brian cannot tell because he’s taking so much acid.”

Not only is it Pentecost Sunday (see Edwin Carlson’s review of Converts), it is also Memorial Day weekend. Here are a few links to reviews commemorating the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and a reminder that freedom isn’t free, there’s a hefty ... fee.

Allen C. Guelzo on On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain by Ronald C. White

Peter Mansoor on The Fate of the Generals: MacArthur, Wainwright, and the Epic Battle for the Philippines by Jonathan Horn

Stanley Goldfarb on Wings of War: The World War II Fighter Plane that Saved the Allies and the Believers Who Made It Fly by David Fairbank White and Margaret Stanback White

Victorino Matus on Cassino ’44: The Brutal Battle for Rome by James Holland

Jonathan Horn on Fuji Fire: Sifting Ashes of a Forgotten U.S. Marine Corps Tragedy by Chas Henry

Mark Greenblatt on Unremitting: The Marine “Bastard” Battalion and the Savage Battle that Marked the True Start of America’s War in Iraq by Gregg Zoroya

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon