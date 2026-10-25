October 24 - 25, 2026

The riots engulfing France reveal (in addition to serious assimilation problems) an economy in dismal shape, where debt is now 120 percent of GDP and revenue is flat. The defenders of this failed welfare state would benefit from reading Robin Wigglesworth’s new book, A Fabulous Debt: The Epic Story of How Bonds Built the Modern World. New Weekend Beacon contributor Jay Weiser gives us a review.

“Wigglesworth’s tale is consistent with Charles Tilly’s famous thesis that Europe’s development was driven by competing fiscal-warfare states. He emphasizes the financial advantage of republics such as Venice, with their distributed political power and creditor representation, which was reflected in lower interest rates. Where monarchies could repudiate debt based on a single ruler’s decision, bond-issuing republics could more credibly limit the expansion of debt and commit to repayment.

“The next innovation took place a century later in what are today’s Netherlands, where renten (bonds backed by local taxes) funded public works, a precursor of the municipal bond market. Wigglesworth attended a 400th anniversary ceremony celebrating a payment on the oldest known active bond, issued in 1624 by a Utrecht-area water authority to repair a dike breach. Renten later financed the revolt against Spain and turned the Dutch Republic into a financial hegemon.

“In 1694, the privately controlled Bank of England was founded by Parliament to back government bonds financing the Nine Years’ War, while a century later, Alexander Hamilton’s First Bank of the United States backed bonds funding the repayment of defaulted Revolutionary War bonds. Again, bonds issued by representative governments led to a relatively stable currency, lower interest rates, and expanded credit. By the 19th century, bonds were the primary way of financing canal and railroad infrastructure. The resulting transportation revolution turbocharged the Industrial Revolution—at the cost of booms and busts.”

“The author doesn’t explicitly cite economist Hyman Minsky’s model that market participants who perceive low risk will increase leverage to bid up valuations until, like Wile E. Coyote, they suddenly realize there is nothing underneath. But consistent with Minsky, Wigglesworth observes that the expectation of bailouts creates moral hazard for market participants, who take more risk, which generates ballooning bailouts that can lead to economic decline for the sovereign. He reviews failed academic attempts to predict the threshold of doom, but warns that some debt level will trigger a crisis.”

Following the crisis of a world war, much of the globe sought guidance from the United States. How our nation managed this task is the subject of James Holland’s The Visionaries: Bretton Woods, the Marshall Plan, and the Making of the Post-World War II Order. Andrew Stuttaford returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review.

“In 1914, Europe, richer and more technologically advanced than at any time in its past, had avoided a general war for nearly a century, no small thing given its record. This, believes Holland, bred ‘mass complacency,’ which ‘more than played its part’ in smoothing the way to the First World War and which, he fears, could, in its modern form, mean serious trouble ahead. Over 80 years after the defeat of the Axis, the West, he writes, has become ‘dulled … to the essential fragility of democracy—and of peace.’ He has a point, although the challenge to democracy today is more complex and multifaceted than he suggests. He refers to populism, but not to the increasingly illiberal ‘liberalism’ that has done so much to provoke it. Both are cause for alarm.

“Naturally enough, defense spending dropped sharply after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but the comfortable assumptions about peace that disturb Holland have primarily been a European phenomenon. He is right to object to the current turn in American foreign policy, but he should have noted that the Europeans let their guard down a lot further than the United States, for a while the sole superpower (with all that that entails), ever did. The Europeans were so blinded by their teleological faith in ‘progress’ and a largely illusory rules-based order, and so confident the Americans would have their backs, that most disdained to pay their fair share of NATO’s bills, misjudgments that may lead to disaster.

“For it is evident that, as Holland observes, we live in ‘a dangerous time.’ To steer the West through it, its leaders will, he reckons, have to relearn lessons from the Second World War and the decade or so that preceded it. Given the dismal state of transatlantic relations and the threat posed by Xi Jinping, Putin, and their associates, one of the lessons Holland singles out, that like-minded democracies should stick together, is in urgent need of rediscovery. At least one (‘beware … of aggressive tariffs’) is generally sound advice. But far from being forgotten, it may, until recently anyway, have been learned fully but unwisely. Was it really such a good idea to admit China to the WTO?”

From China over to Japan, Patrick Parr reviews Yakuza: A 400-Year History of the Japanese Underworld.

“The book, divided into 14 chapters and a conclusion, is an engrossing, comprehensive study of Japan’s love-hate relationship with organized crime. The first chapter, ‘Samurai Gangsters,’ begins with the words of Numata Toramatsu, an important Tokyo underworld figure during the militant rise of Japan between the two world wars. ‘It is no overstatement to say that many of our yakuza ways, the customs and rituals that we continue to observe proudly today, were born from warrior culture.’ That, Rankin astutely points out, is the image of the yakuza, not necessarily the truth.

“Seventeenth-century samurai sometimes behaved like gangsters. Rankin explains that the noble samurai ‘enjoyed other violent privileges, including the right to carry out revenge killings, with the shogunate’s permission.’ He then describes a painstaking paperwork process so similar to how Japan works today it made me smile. ‘A samurai wanting to carry out a vendetta needed to register his name, and the names of any men who were going to assist him, at the office of the shogunal magistrate. The samurai then waited for his application to be adjudicated. Once his name had been accepted into the official list of registered avengers, he was free to pursue his vendetta.’ Upon reading this, I muttered, if he still wants to.”

“To most Americans, the yakuza are superficially known for their tattoos, and, yes, finger chopping. Rankin contextualizes this act, borrowing upon his own past scholarship: ‘The voluntary finger chop was a way for a gang member to differentiate himself from katagi (“law-abiding civilians”). It was also a form of symbolism that asserted a link to warrior chivalry. The criminal who turned his dagger on himself resembled the samurai who killed himself with his own sword. A finger chop was thus like a mini-seppuku.’

“The wound was also seen as a source of earned pride: ‘since fingers were often the first part of the body to be struck in a duel or sword fight, a missing fingertip suggested an experienced swordsman.’”

Speaking of creepy, Halloween is this Saturday, so what better time for John J. Miller to review For the Dead Remember: The Life of M.R. James by Darryl Jones.

“James wrote only 33 ghost stories. That’s the number gathered in Collected Ghost Stories, a volume Jones edited for Oxford University Press in 2011. Several rank among the best in the genre: ‘Canon Alberic’s Scrap-book,’ ‘Count Magnus,’ and ‘“Oh, Whistle, and I’ll Come to You, My Lad.”’ Their author produced about one per year, mostly for an annual reading by candlelight to colleagues on Christmas Eve. They are the main reason a reader today would have any interest in James.

“Yet there was much more to the man. James was a top administrator at elite institutions, and Jones arranges his biography by chapters with job titles. It’s quite a résumé: ‘Fellow of King’s,’ ‘Director of the Fitzwilliam Museum,’ ‘Provost of King’s,’ ‘Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University,’ and ‘Provost of Eton.’ Jones chronicles this progression without getting bogged down by the bureaucratic intricacies of James’s daily life. His wry synopsis will satisfy most readers: James ‘attended a lot of boring meetings.’”

“It’s true that James rarely revealed his interior life, at least not in his publications or his surviving letters. Yet he could express himself with eloquence, as he did in 1916, when he was vice-chancellor at Cambridge and gave a speech about the young men who had marched off to war and slaughter. He had known many of them personally, when they were students. ‘To us Christians,’ he said, ‘the sum of our thought about the dead is that they are alive.’ His remarks were widely published. ‘Grieving friends and relatives,’ reports Jones, ‘often drew great comfort from its sentiments.’

“The dead who are alive, of course, is a way to define ghosts. It must be said that James rarely depicted his ghosts as the wispy apparitions of cliché. They were more often monstrous manifestations, often shaggy with hair: ‘Imagine one of the awful bird-catching spiders of South America translated into human form,’ he wrote in ‘Canon Alberic’s Scrap-book.’ In this sense, he didn’t compose ghost stories as much as horror stories. Whatever the label, they drew from his well of knowledge as a scholar. Authentic documents fueled his nightmare visions. Jones makes several compelling connections between specific manuscripts from James’s intellectual life and the demons, vampires, and other fiends who haunt his fiction.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon