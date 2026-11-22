November 21 - 22, 2026

With Democrats set to take over Congress, all eyes are on the Supreme Court: Will there be any retirements? If you're betting the oldest justice on the bench will step down, you might want to reconsider. David J. Garrow reviews Ted Cruz’s Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas.

“Going Further perhaps might best be read in tandem with Judge Amul Thapar’s compelling 2023 account of Thomas’s jurisprudence, The People’s Justice. Much of what Cruz relates about Thomas is already well-known to attentive students of his life, such as how there’s no other justice who’s ‘more beloved by the janitors, police officers, and staff of the Court.’ Thomas talks ‘to all of them’ and is ‘known for hundreds of acts of kindness.’ Back during Cruz’s clerkship, a fellow clerk who was tutoring a black youngster asked all nine justices if they would meet him. Only Thomas and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed, with Thomas devoting two hours and gifting him a pro football item.

“But other themes are both more original and, no doubt for many readers, more surprising. Not only did Thomas hire ‘openly gay employees’ as a presidential appointee before joining the Court, but he also ‘became close with several law clerks who were gay.’ Indeed, Cruz reveals, ‘some of his dearest friends over the years have been gay people in committed relationships, some of whom have children.’

“Thomas’s focus on ‘originalism and historical accuracy’ includes an impressive ability to accurately recite the entire text of the 14th Amendment from memory! Cruz correctly states that ‘no justice in our nation’s history has been more willing to overturn past decisions of the Court that were wrongly decided’ and also rightly observes that ‘it is Justice Thomas’s contributions to racial equality in the United States that will stand as the centerpiece of his legacy for decades to come.’

“Thomas’s friendly and upbeat temperament is a testament to a remarkable personal strength that reaches back to his challenging childhood, as the justice himself recounted in his powerful 2007 memoir, My Grandfather’s Son. And as Cruz writes, Thomas ‘has endured more adversity in his professional life than any other justice,’ while ‘always managing to come out on the other side with his quiet resolve intact.’”

Although Richard A. Posner never made it onto the High Court, the longtime circuit judge was the most cited legal scholar of the last century. Prof. Richard Epstein remembers his late friend, colleague, and sparring partner.

“I entered teaching at the University of Southern California Law School as a raw 25-year-old recruit who studied law at both Oxford and Yale. I had just learned of the existence of one Ronald Coase on the day of my arrival at USC from my late and much missed colleague Michael Levine, who had studied with Coase in 1967-68 at Chicago. With this meager background, in early February 1969, I grabbed my gym bag and an issue of the 1968 Stanford Law Review, which contained Posner’s article, ‘Natural Monopoly and Its Regulation,’ published in his first semester of teaching. The gym bag was left on the backseat of my 1965 Dodge as I stood there, agog, and read the article from start to finish. Who was this man Posner? How could he take on established scholars with an ill-concealed contempt and make good on his revisionist views? The article was elegantly written; Posner was clearly in control of its subject matter and supremely confident in his tone. Rereading it again years later, it has the added virtue of passing the test of time. Even then, here was a man to watch from a distance.”

“Chicago dean Phil Neal had arranged for me to have a Hyde Park dinner at Dick and Charlene Posner’s house because I had just accepted Neal’s offer to visit Chicago in the academic year of 1972-73. In anticipation of the meal, Posner had given me an advance copy of his immensely influential article, ‘A Theory of Negligence,’ scheduled to come out shortly in January 1972. First Posner dismissed all existing theories of negligence liability. No, it was not a subsidy to nascent industry; no, its core function was not the compensation of victims; and no, negligence was not a moral system.

“Instead, the whole world turned on the formula announced by the great judge Learned Hand in United States v. Carroll Towing Co. (1947), whereby ‘Hand said the judge (or jury) should attempt to measure three things: the magnitude of the loss if an accident occurs; the probability of the accident’s occurring; and the burden of taking precautions that would avert it.’ In so doing, ‘Hand was adumbrating, perhaps unwittingly, an economic meaning of negligence.’

“Reading that article was watching Posner wave a red cape before the Epstein bull. I was at heart an English-trained lawyer where liability for negligence was decided metaphorically by the man on the Clapham omnibus.

“There must have been seven people at that dinner, including Posner’s wife and father, but for the next hour or two, it was hand-to-hand combat. Posner stuck to his position like the bulldog he was, as I countered on all fronts. What about corrective justice? Or was Aristotle toast? Did the formula handle trespass cases, occupier’s liability cases, good Samaritan cases, the privity rule in products cases, the debates over proximate cause? To Posner these were all side issues, and the Hand formula reigned supreme, for, as he often said, ‘plunge ahead, don’t worry about flanks.’ And then, as the debate wound down, he stopped, looked at me kindly, and stated, ‘You have to publish your views. Where? In my new journal of course.’ That exchange captured much of the man. He was the master pugilist at one moment, only to become the gracious and supportive colleague at the next. And it was that offer that helped launch my own career.”

From close encounters of the legal kind to the third kind, Michael M. Rosen reviews We Want to Believe: How Aliens Went Mainstream and Why It Matters by Adam Kirsch.

“In We Want to Believe, the cultural critic Adam Kirsch’s concise, illuminating study of contemporary trends in supposed extraterrestrial encounters, we engage the rational and the irrational at once and, thanks to the author’s limpid prose and persuasive analysis, come to understand how and why alien belief has proliferated in today’s society. ‘The most interesting thing about aliens,’ Kirsch contends, ‘is what we reveal about ourselves when we talk and think about them.’

“Actual human-alien encounters, of course, remain the stuff of science fiction and grainy, ambiguous recordings. ‘We have yet to find evidence that life exists anywhere except on our planet,’ Kirsch writes, ‘but this has never stopped human beings from imagining alien beings and hoping to encounter them.’ And while humanity has speculated about interplanetary species for centuries, Kirsch finds that scientists are ‘increasingly confident that humanity will discover extraterrestrial life,’ even as ‘public opinion on the subject has changed significantly, with more Americans than ever saying they believe the Earth has been visited by aliens.’

“UFOlogy itself originated in the mid-20th century with the emergence of commercial aviation. The United States Air Force commissioned Project Blue Book in 1952 to study alleged sightings of unidentified flying objects, ultimately concluding that ‘nothing has come from the study of UFOs in the past twenty-one years that has added to scientific knowledge.’ Congressional hearings, including recent ones, on what are now more charitably called unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) have also revealed very little of provable value. Decades of radio telescope transmissions, SETI projects, and interplanetary probes haven’t turned up much either.

“Still, the desire for transcendence persists. Kirsch invokes Heidegger’s philosophy of the unknown and applies it to putative alien encounters. ‘When something appears out of place in the sky,’ Kirsch explains, ‘it is profoundly disorienting.’ Only by naming these phenomena can we begin to restore our sense of balance and assimilate unfamiliar experiences into our reality—what Kirsch elegantly labels ‘domesticating its unknowability.’”

That the movie Rocky would become a box-office sensation and catapult a then-unknown Sylvester Stallone to stardom was truly unknowable. It’s the subject of Mike Sielski’s new book, Going the Distance: Stallone, Philly, and the Story of Rocky. Weekend Beacon contributor Kyle Smith gives us a review.

“Again and again, the underdog elements of the story are mirrored in its production; the movie shot for five days in Philadelphia with guerrilla urgency, without permits, using non-union crews from New York. ‘We hid from everybody,’ recalls [producer Irwin] Winkler. The skating-rink scene was supposed to include hundreds of extras, but the production couldn’t afford them, resulting in the enchantingly empty space hosting Rocky and Adrian’s romantic skating date.

“When Conti, whose score elevated the film from excellence to glory, needed singers to perform on ‘Gonna Fly Now,’ he called his wife and asked her to find a couple of other singers in her office. ‘They were people who came over on their lunch break,’ he told the author. (Conti claims the final shots of the movie were his idea; director John G. Avildsen’s original ending, which flopped with test audiences, was to have Rocky and Adrian quietly exit the arena, forgotten by the crowd. Conti said he had a composition to back an emotional, climactic reunion after Rocky’s girlfriend Adrian fought her way to the ring.)”

“Whatever humility [Stallone] possessed at the time Rocky was made was burned away by the klieg lights. He apparently believed he would have won Best Actor at the Academy Awards had Peter Finch, the star of Network, not died just weeks before the vote in January 1977. When Finch’s name was called at the ceremony, Sielski notes, Stallone blinked in disbelief and did not applaud. Stallone also failed to win Best Original Screenplay, which also went to Network; he had been only the third person (after Charles Chaplin and Orson Welles!) to be nominated in both categories at the same time. ... Stallone also continues to cultivate a long-running feud with Winkler, who is 95. He has serially denigrated other important talents; when a journalist asked whether he would supply reminiscences on Avildsen for an HBO series called The Great Directors, Stallone said, ‘Avildsen is not a great director! I will talk to you about Rocky but do not ask me any questions about Avildsen.’ In a December 2024 email to Sielski, Stallone was still outraged that two colleagues won the Oscar for best film editing: ‘Scott Conrad? Really? Richard Halsey? I had to re-edit everything they did. And they got the Oscar!!’ Conrad evenly told Sielski, ‘That assertion is ridiculous,’ adding that he had seen Stallone in the editing suite exactly once. ‘I’m sorry to hear that he is still so bitter. … It is my belief that his entire career has been an attempt to win an Oscar, not that that is completely unusual.’”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon