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a m's avatar
a m
1h

Rubio 2028!

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1h

Considering when you are sworn into Congress you have to swear allegiance to the US Constitution, how are these DSA commies antiAmerican wack jobs going to do that? The platform of their party specifically calls for the destruction of the Constitution. So who is going to bring a lawsuit to not seat them?

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