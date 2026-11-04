If the polls were wrong, it’s because they understated the carnage awaiting Republicans on Tuesday. As one GOP strategist put it, “It’s worse than anyone thought.”

Democrats aren’t just set to control the House and Senate, they’re set to do so with significant margins. They prevailed in ruby red states like South Carolina, Kansas, and Texas, where James Talarico, a baby-faced avatar of insufferable wokeness who can name his favorite drag queen in less time than it takes most men to remember their own birthdays, was elected to the Senate. By the time all votes are counted, they could control as many as 56 seats in the upper chamber.

“To put the results in historical context, the GOP’s midterm performance was roughly as calamitous as that of the Arab armies in the Six-Day War,” the Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles writes.

The far-left was both jubilant and regretful. Hasan Piker, the “streamer from California” who said “America deserved 9/11” and helped propel the Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent radical Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate in Michigan, tweeted, “WE’RE GONNA PUT YOUR ASS IN JAIL EVERYONE GET MORE WOKE RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” and, “WERE SKIPPING WOKE 2.0, WE’RE GOING RIGHT TO WOKE 3.0!!!!!!!” At the same time, he lamented that he and his fellow Marxists missed a unique opportunity to secure more power.

“We should have fucking ran socialists in every fucking primary, dude,” Piker said. “We should have been running straight communists in some of these blue districts, and running the moderate socialist wing of the DSA in these other ones.”

The problem with Piker’s prognosis is that, in more cases than not, that’s exactly what Democrats did. The party’s first nominee for Senate in Maine, Graham Platner, ran as a radical with a Nazi tattoo and was only kicked to the curb when a Democrat accused him of rape, at which point left-wing activists demanded he be replaced by a man who shared his views. Enter Troy Jackson, who ran on a far-left platform of Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, taxing billionaires and corporations, and putting an end to the “genocide in Gaza.” He defeated the face of bipartisanship in the Senate, Susan Collins.

It would also be fair to call the Democratic victors in many deep-blue House districts communists. New York’s congressional delegation will soon include Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Columbia graduate student who helped found an activist group dedicated to the “total eradication of Western civilization.” Denver’s next congresswoman, Melat Kiros, said 9/11 was the “inevitable” result of American colonialism. Adam Hamawy, a close associate of the “Blind Sheikh,” the Islamic cleric who inspired the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, is set to represent the New Jersey district that includes Princeton.

In two short months, those lovely people will be sworn in alongside their more moderate colleagues and attempt to govern. Under normal circumstances, they would reward the existing House and Senate leaders, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, who guided them to such large majorities. These are not normal circumstances. As the extent of the blue wave came into view, one popular socialist X account posted, to great fanfare, “Democrats will win big tonight then give their own voters the middle finger by appointing Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker and Chuck Schumer as Leader, and nothing will fundamentally change. This is how the duopoly works, which is why we need to topple the system.”

Welcome to the Madhouse.

READ MORE: Welcome to the Madhouse

Hallie Shoffner (hallieshoffner.com), Tom Cotton (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There was a silver lining. Onetime Free Beacon Man of the Year Tom Cotton prevailed against his opponent, Hallie Shoffner, in the Arkansas Senate race, and is headed to a third term in the Senate.

Shoffner, who is worth more than $3 million, cast herself as a working-class farmer. In reality, she spent her adult life working as a left-wing activist and then hired a marketing firm in 2016 to help build her “brand” as “FarmHerHallie.” She generated headlines when she said she would “trade five Americans for just one” illegal immigrant “because of how hard they work.” She also conceded that “every farmer” employs illegal aliens. Pressed on the claim, Shoffner said she was speaking generally and did not employ illegal immigrants on her family farm. But a former senior employee of Shoffner’s told the Free Beacon Shoffner did in fact employ at least three illegal immigrants at the farm and used the names and Social Security numbers of their children on tax forms. Oops.

At the end of the day, Arkansas voters sent her out to pasture.

READ MORE: ‘FarmHerHallie’ Harvests Defeat: Arkansas Picks Cotton

Our full post-election lineup is below.