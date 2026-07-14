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Guy B's avatar
Guy B
10h

Was the NY Post or other more skeptical outlets excluded from the press briefing? Or were they in attendance but not called upon?

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Bugstein's avatar
Bugstein
10h

I’m curious. Can one click a button to cancel these “fine” socialist people? Wake up New York City and take your city back!

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