Wes Moore (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Wes Moore’s commanding officer from his brief tour of duty in Afghanistan is denouncing the Maryland governor after Moore insinuated in an interview that his former supervisor is mentally ill, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

Moore was responding to recent allegations by his commander, retired Lt. Col. James A. Gottschling, that he lied about leading troops in combat. Asked by the former NBC News personality Chuck Todd about those allegations, Moore said, “I pray for him and his family,” and “I know mental health and the challenges that people have to go through are real.”

Gottschling, whose evaluation of Moore contains no indication that Moore came under fire during his brief tour in Afghanistan, told the Free Beacon that he initially didn’t believe the Maryland governor had cast aspersions on his mental health. “It’s such a crazy accusation,” Gottschling said. “I had mentioned some things about him and his affinity with PTSD and helping soldiers transition back to civilian life and all that stuff, and I thought he was saying that I didn’t take that seriously.” In another interview with Fox Baltimore, Gottschling called Moore’s comments “offensive,” saying, “It seems like he’s indicating I have some kind of mental illness or personality problem. I don’t know where that came from.”

“Gottschling made waves last week when he accused Moore of lying about leading soldiers in combat during his seven-month tour in Afghanistan in 2005 and 2006, grandiose tales that Moore has been telling for two decades and that have helped raise his personal and political profile,” writes Kerr. “Gottschling, who was Moore’s direct supervisor throughout his entire tour in Afghanistan, said the governor’s combat stories aren’t true. ‘I think that would have come up,’ Gottschling told the Free Beacon.”

READ MORE: Wes Moore’s Army Supervisor Denounces Governor’s ‘Crazy Accusation’ That He’s Mentally Ill After He Said Moore Lied About Leading Troops in Combat

The Hamas-friendly Qatari regime launched a lobbying campaign aimed at rolling back a 2024 law that requires Alabama universities to disclose Qatari funding to state officials, records reviewed by the Free Beacon show.

The Alabama-based lobbying firm Horizons Global Solutions disclosed the campaign in a Nov. 13 foreign agent registration filing. The Qatari embassy will pay the firm $20,000 a month to lobby Alabama officials to “remove the State of Qatar” from House Bill 330, which requires Alabama universities to file state-level disclosures detailing donations in excess of $250,000 from five “foreign countries of concern”: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Qatar. The law was the first in the nation to include Qatar on such a list, something the Gulf state is now spending big to reverse. “HGS will seek to influence Alabama state officials and sections of the Alabama public to amend the Act to remove the State of Qatar from that definition, and to prevent future Alabama legislation from adopting it,” the filing says. “The interest and policies to be influenced are Alabama’s legislative treatment of Qatar and policymakers’ understanding of the U.S.-Qatar security and educational partnership.”

“The push comes as Qatar cements its status as the top foreign funder of U.S. higher education,” our Collin Anderson writes. “Qatar funneled $396 million to U.S. universities in 2024, a figure that more than tripled to $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Department of Education disclosure records. The Gulf state boasts several large contracts with U.S. universities that operate satellite campuses in Doha, including Cornell University, Texas A&M University, Georgetown University, and Northwestern University. It has not made large-scale higher education contributions in Alabama, raising questions as to whether it has plans to do so in the future.”

“The lobbying effort could also be aimed at dissuading other states from including Qatar on their own lists of foreign adversaries, as a number of Republican lawmakers across the country have attempted to do. A 2024 bill introduced in Oklahoma, for example, called to restrict university funding from ‘countries of concern,’ including Qatar, but did not become law. One year later, in 2025, Texas state lawmakers named Qatar in a similar bill but removed any mention of the Gulf state from its final version. And in January, nine Republicans in the West Virginia House proposed a ban on funding from foreign adversaries including Qatar, but the bill died in committee.”

READ MORE: Hamas-Friendly Qatar Launches Lobbying Campaign To Roll Back Legislation Requiring Alabama Universities To Disclose Qatari Funding

The Wire, a left-wing nonprofit news site based in India, republished a version of the Deutsche Bank investigation from Dawn, a Pakistan-based site, using graphics from Investigative Reporting Project Italy. (Screengrab via thewire.in)

When negative articles about Deutsche Bank started appearing in high-profile outlets including the New York Times, they were promoted by Democratic politicians like Elizabeth Warren, the incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, who posted a Financial Times article on the bank and commented, “We need to hold the bankers who financed Jeffrey Epstein accountable.” It turns out that the “reporting” was not independent journalism but rather “the work of a global consortium backed by governments including France and Spain and by some of the biggest and most left-wing foundations—Soros’s Open Society, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

Those governments and foundations funded the little-known South African group behind the attack on the bank, Barracuda Media, which obtained “more than ten million emails” and “15 million files” from Deutsche Bank that were “shared with more than 230 journalists at over 50 media outlets worldwide.” One such outlet, the Pakistan-based Dawn, used the documents to publish a story headlined “Bankrolling attacks in Gaza: how a global bank armed Israel,” which faults Deutsche Bank for providing financing to a German company that makes a gearbox for an Israeli tank. Another article based on the docs, which was published by an outfit called Investigative Reporting Project Italy, assailed “the bank’s closeness to the ‘war industry,’” citing clients like Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp, and Boeing. Stoll writes:

The article says, “without banks, there would be no arms sales, and one of the world’s most powerful banks in this sector is Deutsche Bank, consistently among the top banks in Europe in terms of arms sales.” Okay, without banks, and without arms sales, the U.S. and Israel would be defeated by enemy countries such as China and Iran that don’t choose to unilaterally disarm themselves. Neither article displays any curiosity whatsoever about how the Hamas terrorists, or the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army, or Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or how Lebanon’s Hezbollah, are financing their arsenals. Barracuda Media has a three-member advisory board. One member is a professor of professional practice at the Columbia School of Journalism, Sheila Coronel. Coronel signed a September 2024 Columbia Journalism School statement denouncing Israel and defending Al Jazeera, the state-controlled broadcaster that the Hamas terrorist organization uses as a cover for its activities. Coronel is also a board member of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an activist group that demonizes Israel for killing Hamas terrorists who use journalistic cover. A second member of the advisory board is Marina Walker Guevara, executive editor of the Pulitzer Center. The Pulitzer Center also is in the demonize-Israel business. It is a far-left nonprofit whose other activities include “The 1619 Project Curriculum,” aimed at bringing into classrooms the New York Times effort “to reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date.” The Pulitzer Center’s funders include left-leaning foundations such as the left-wing tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar’s wife Pam Omidyar’s “Humanity United,” which put in $200,000 in 2024, and George and Alexander Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which gave a three-year, $900,000 grant in 2023.

READ MORE: Soros-Funded Global Journalist Feeding Frenzy Attacks Deutsche Bank for Financing Weapons for U.S., Israel

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