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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7h

Angie came in last maybe because she came across as an ignorant illiterate commie harpie.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
6h

Les is Moore got the medal by political whining means rather than as earned in theater. He should have gone for the gusto to get the Medal of Honor.

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