When Wes Moore was exposed two years ago for his false claim on a 2006 White House fellowship application that he’d received a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, he told NPR that his superior officer said he would receive the star but “the paperwork never processed.” A series of photos from a March 1, 2006, end-of-tour award ceremony obtained by the Free Beacon tell a different story.

“The 11 photos—10 of which have never before been made public—clearly show Moore receiving a lesser medal, the Army Commendation Medal, while fellow soldiers at the same ceremony received Bronze Stars,” our Andrew Kerr writes. “The Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star are mutually exclusive when bestowed as end-of-tour awards, according to military experts who spoke to the Free Beacon, including Moore’s direct supervisor from Afghanistan, retired Lt. Col. James A. Gottschling. It’s impossible, he says, that Moore’s Bronze Star was lost in paperwork if the military’s process for determining awards yielded the future governor a lower-tier medal.”

Then-Col. Patrick Donahue salutes Wes Moore after awarding him the Army Commendation Medal on March 1, 2006, at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan

Moore retroactively received a Bronze Star in 2024. Gottschling said he wasn’t contacted about the award and wouldn’t have recommended Moore receive it because Moore arrived 5 months late to an 11-month counterinsurgency mission. He said the Army Commendation Medal was the appropriate recognition for Moore’s service and that other soldiers under his command who served portions of the mission, like Moore, received that medal. “Right now Moore has two awards for the same period of time and you can’t have that,” Gottschling told the Free Beacon.

Moore falsely claimed to have received a Bronze Star in the wake of his White House fellowship. In a 2008 PBS appearance, host Gwen Ifill introduced him as a Bronze Star recipient, which Moore did not correct. Two years later, in 2010, Stephen Colbert introduced Moore by saying, “You have the Bronze Star.” Moore nodded along. Moore received a Bronze star belatedly after then-California senator Laphonza Butler sent a letter to President Joe Biden’s Army secretary requesting approval to award Moore the medal, though her letter did not mention the Army Commendation Medal. “If anything, the Army Commendation Medal that he received in 2006 should have been recommended for upgrade to a Bronze Star, but that’s a completely different process,” Gottschling said.

READ MORE: Wes Moore’s Bronze Star Excuse Is a Lie, Too, Pictures Show

Red Means No website, Paul Crowley (LinkedIn)

An AI researcher at Anthropic runs a business that hosts “consensual non-consent” orgies in the Bay Area, filings reviewed by the Free Beacon show. Those orgies have been the subject of sexual assault allegations and sparked debate about the AI industry’s attitudes toward women, some of whom report feeling pressured to attend the orgies in order to advance their careers, the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports.

Anthropic cybersecurity researcher Paul Crowley is listed as a manager of Red Means No LLC, which says that its parties are “designed to be spaces to … ignore the ‘nos’ of others.” Participants can use a safe word, “red,” to end an encounter but give “default consent” to “spanking,” “wrestling,” and “light pain” by entering the orgy, according to Red Means No’s website. More extreme actions, including “light electricity” and “moderate beatings,” are “permitted with negotiation,” though “body-shaming and race-shaming” are “disallowed entirely.”

“The orgies have been known to attract a disproportionate number of employees at Anthropic and OpenAI, a dynamic critics say creates professional pressure for women in AI to attend,” Sibarium writes. “The criticism spilled into public view last month after an independent AI researcher, John Wentworth, said that he ‘absolutely [does] upgrade’ his assessment of AI safety experts ‘if I find out they go to [Red Means No],’ adding that attendance was a ‘strong signal’ of free thought. ‘Want to get ahead in your AI career? Go to the rape orgy,’ Substacker Ivy Asterix quipped. At least one woman claims to have been sexually assaulted at Red Means No, which the group describes as a ‘safe space’ to have ‘your resistance ignored.’”

“Crowley’s role in the orgies, which has not been previously reported, highlights the nexus between the world of AI research and the lurid subcultures of Silicon Valley, where the people shaping the behavior of powerful AI systems often behave in obscene and offensive ways. … While it’s hard to know what percentage of attendees work in AI, Red Means No’s business records suggest that the overlap is substantial. In addition to Crowley, who joined Anthropic last year, the LLC’s 2023 filing listed two other AI researchers as managers.”

READ MORE: ‘Horrifying’: Meet the Anthropic Researcher Behind Silicon Valley’s ‘Consensual Non-Consent’ Orgies

Democrats haven’t taken over Congress yet, but Elizabeth Warren is already trying to block General Motors from a $20 billion stock buyback plan, complaining in a letter to the GM CEO that the buyback would “enrich … shareholders” and “prioritize investor profits.” “Isn’t that precisely what corporate managements are supposed to do?” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Senator Warren has frequently expressed concern about the federal deficit and also desire for increased federal spending. If longtime GM shareholders sell, they’ll have to pay capital gains tax. You’d think Warren would be happy about the potential for capital gains tax revenue from the buyback plan. Yet even the prospect of more federal tax revenue for Warren and her fellow politicians in Washington to spend apparently isn’t enough to allay her anxiety about the danger that some shareholder, somewhere, might—heaven forbid—make a profit. If this is going to be Senate Democrats’ attitude toward shareholder profits, it’s going to be a long and rough two years for American investors. Warren appears to have been inspired by the incoming senator from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, who campaigned alongside socialist Bernie Sanders. On October 21, immediately after GM announced the buyback, El-Sayed posted, “GM just announced the biggest stock buyback in automotive industry history. Instead of investing in their workers or new product lines, GM executives are robbing from the future to pay themselves and their shareholders today. Stock buybacks should be illegal.” GM went bankrupt in 2009—and had a long decline before that—in part because management didn’t pay enough attention to customers or shareholders. The politicians will take shots at corporate management either way—for not making enough money, for making too much money. The perfect amount of money, from the Schumer-Warren view, is the precise amount that lets the company management and its lobbyists give campaign contributions to Schumer without leaving too much afterward for the shareholders.

READ MORE: Senator Warren Versus GM Shareholders

In other news:

The Ohio Democrat who narrowly defeated GOP congressman Max Miller, Brian Poindexter, is under investigation for sexual harassment, apparently of a campaign volunteer, the Washington Post reported. Two liberal groups that backed Poindexter, the Blue Dog PAC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, said they became aware of the allegations in the race’s final days. They dropped their endorsements of Poindexter at the time but didn’t say why. How convenient!

Comrades in arms: The Democratic Socialists of America’s powerful New York chapter passed a resolution officially urging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president. The chapter’s co-chair, Gustavo Gordillo, the son of wealthy Florida landlords who bought him a $1 million NYC home, said AOC would help advance a “working-class political agenda.”

Grift gone awry: Former “Squad” member Cori Bush recently found work as a foreign agent leading “fact-finding delegations” of “prominent Democratic Party figures” on tours of the West Bank. It didn’t last long, as Israel revoked Bush’s visa, prompting her to post a pouty video from the airport.

Socialist Angie Nixon lost her Senate race in Florida even as Democrats won in Mississippi and South Carolina. Now she’s crying racism. “People are saying that I, like, statewide, I came in last, as far as statewide,” she told Don Lemon. “But that is because, you know, there’s racism within the Republican Party and there’s racism within the Democratic Party.”

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