The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Whiley's avatar
James Whiley
3h

Me thinks Kristof conflates Philandery with Philanthropy IRT to Gates.

Reply
Share
Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
9h

Israel will have to nuke Iran's nuclear sites. My hope is that Trump is playing for time until after the mid terms, after which he will finish the regime.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture