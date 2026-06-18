Donald Trump (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

We now have the memorandum of understanding with Iran signed by President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. “Much of the language in this document is vague, so it is difficult to pin down what each country has actually agreed to,” Free Beacon columnist Mike Watson writes, “but the plainest meaning of the text indicates a lopsided deal.”

The MOU includes several stages of negotiations, the first of which states that the United States will “fully end the naval blockade within 30 days,” “immediately” allow Iran to export oil, and “make fully available for use” frozen Iranian funds. Iran, in turn, will “make arrangements using its best efforts” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and charge no tolls “for 60 days only.”

The United States has committed to immediately easing its economic pressure on Iran, and Iran has only promised to set in motion a process that should eventually open the Strait. The Islamic Republic—which is still attacking shipping in the Strait—can drag its feet, but the United States must leap to comply. Tehran can continue its campaign of international terrorism, rebuild its war machine, and perhaps even extort protection money from Gulf shipping while Washington stands pat. The rest of the document is unlikely to come to fruition unless Trump also caves on Iran’s enriched uranium. The MOU’s “minimum methodology” would permit the mullahs to keep a slightly lower-grade blend, which might actually ease their path to a bomb if it enables them to excavate their material that was buried by American B-2s last summer. Iran would receive over $300 billion if it came to an arrangement about its nuclear program that satisfies Trump, but with the pressure off, there is little reason to believe that it will make any further concessions. And CIA director John Ratcliffe reportedly told Trump that his agency collected intelligence indicating Iran’s leaders intend to play a double game with these negotiations. Some commentators have noted, correctly, that there are few yardsticks by which to measure compliance, to say nothing of mechanisms to enforce deviations from the agreement. That is beside the point. Trump signed this document because he escalated the conflict as far as he was willing to go, did not get the results he wanted, and is now trying to put the conflict in the rearview mirror. There will be little enthusiasm in the White House to hold Iran to its obligations and risk provoking it further.

READ MORE: Did Iran Just Get the Better of Us?

Neville Roy Singham and his wife Jodie Evans (Getty Images)

A Shanghai-based American expatriate who works hand in glove with the CCP is using a network of U.S. nonprofits to foment and amplify American opposition to artificial intelligence in a bid to boost China in the technological arms race. The New York Times identified the tech mogul Neville Roy Singham in 2023 as the source of a “global web of Chinese propaganda.” Now, his nonprofit network is juicing American opposition to AI, churning out papers that oppose U.S. export controls on semiconductors, newsletters that cite CCP officials to lambast America’s approach to tech, and articles that characterize U.S. data centers as fronts in “the new Cold War on China,” according to a report from the Bitcoin Policy Institute.

Lawmakers are citing the report as they call on the Trump administration to investigate. A June letter from Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) to acting attorney general Todd Blanche, for example, asks for an investigation into “foreign influence efforts targeting the buildout of American AI infrastructure.” “Neville Singham has ties to the Chinese Communist Party so it’s no surprise he’s pushing anti-American policies through fake nonprofits,” Cotton told the Free Beacon. “The Department of Justice should launch a full investigation into this attempt to undermine America’s prosperity.”

The anti-American, pro-China messages come from Singham’s vast network of nonprofits, including Code Pink, which is led by Singham’s wife; the People’s Forum, which helped foment campus unrest in 2024; and Tricontinental, a Massachusetts-based think tank where Singham serves as chairman of the international advisory board and where his son once served as a researcher. Singham was the original source of the think tank’s endowment, according to its executive director, Vijay Prashad, who described Singham as “a Marxist with a massive software company!” Tricontinental is now the hub of Singham’s anti-American efforts—in March, for example, it argued that U.S. tech development is about “monopoly and rent extraction,” while Chinese tech development is about “production, scale, and diffusion.”

The Bitcoin Policy Institute report’s author, a former senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said it’s “time that Congress consider using its subpoena power to get answers from these nonprofit executives” and “time to subpoena Neville Singham himself.”

READ MORE: Notorious, China-Based American Mogul Is Running Shadowy Influence Campaign to Undermine U.S. AI Efforts, Give Communist China an Edge in Technology Arms Race

L: Nicholas Kristof (Facebook), R: Bill Gates (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof wrote columns promoting the embattled tech mogul Bill Gates at the same time he was denouncing Jeffrey Epstein for sexually exploiting women. Curiously, those columns never dinged Gates—who happens to be a donor to Kristof’s failed Oregon gubernatorial bid—for his ties to the disgraced sex pest, a Free Beacon review found.

Kristof “appears to have played a key role in an elaborate effort by Gates’s advisers to burnish his reputation as a gentle, Mr. Rogers-like benefactor, rather than a philanderer socializing with a convicted sex offender,” our Adam Kredo writes. “In at least seven separate columns since 2019—after Gates’s relationship with Epstein was revealed in the Times’s own news pages—Kristof has touted Gates as a prescient and prudent humanitarian whose philanthropic work is protecting the globe from pandemics and poverty.” At the same time, he condemned “powerful associates of Epstein’s for their indifference to young girls being sexually assaulted” but did not mention Gates, whose personal relationship with Epstein was close enough that Epstein tried to leverage information on Gates’s “infidelities” to “pressure me to re-engage with him,” as Gates recently testified to Congress.

Kristof in two separate columns even lavished praise on Gates’s marriage, which went down in flames in 2021, partly over Bill Gates’s relationship to Epstein, marveling at how Bill and Melinda’s “pillow talk” (ew) consisted of chit-chat about how to save lives.

“Bill and Melinda Gates gave a combined $100,000 to Kristof’s abortive 2022 Oregon gubernatorial campaign, gifts Kristof did not acknowledge in his columns praising the former couple,” writes Kredo. “The Times has now pledged to investigate the issue in the wake of a report from Semafor.

“In the years since his short-lived gubernatorial campaign—he was disqualified for failing to meet Oregon residency requirements—Kristof has repeatedly featured Gates in his columns, often approvingly citing statistics published by his nonprofit group, the Gates Foundation (formerly named the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation prior to the couple’s divorce).”

Kristof also heralded the Gates Foundation’s work in his 2015 book, A Path Appears, claiming that the foundation’s “investments save lives at a cost of $2,000 each” and that “Gates’s most important legacy may well be not software, but the conquest of disease and hunger around the world.”

READ MORE: Nicholas Kristof Used Times Column, Books To Promote Bill Gates and Denounce Sex Trafficking—But Never Mentioned Gates’s Close Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Additional reading:

Match made in hell: An “ultra-luxury” drug and alcohol rehab center nestled in the Hollywood Hills, Peak Path Health, hired former first son and recovering crackhead Hunter Biden as an adviser and executive director of its charitable foundation, it announced in a little-noticed press release. Peak Path Health touted Biden’s “lived experience and professional insight.” The gig may help the convicted felon pay off millions of dollars’ worth of legal bills and other debt.

Left-wing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico—who has decried big money in politics but is benefiting from millions of dollars in ad spending by a super PAC run by his personal friend—“attended at least four Bay Area fundraisers with prominent Democratic Party donors with ties to the tech industry in mid-April,” Politico reported. The fundraisers came a month after Talarico said in a primary night victory speech, “We already know who we’re running against: the billionaire megadonors and their corrupt political system.”

A liberal New York political club declined to endorse the Zohran Mamdani-backed candidate for New York’s 13th Congressional District, socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier, following a “spirited meeting” in which Chevalier refused to condemn Hamas. “We usually support the younger, more progressive candidate,” Broadway Democrats wrote in its Thursday newsletter. “But we cannot do this in the 13th District Congressional race, and it is not a close call. That is because … at our own endorsement meeting, when asked to condemn Hamas and its October 7th attacks, [Chevalier] point-blank refused, turning the question into yet another attack on Israel.”

The Trump administration’s Federal Trade Commission is suing the nation’s leading “scientific” advocate for transgender surgeries for minors, WPATH, for deceptively claiming that sex-change procedures are “medically necessary” in an attempt to get insurance providers to pay for them. “For decades, the FTC has taken action against entities that make deceptive and unsubstantiated health-related claims,” said FTC chair Andrew Ferguson. “The complaint filed today reflects that same long-standing mandate: when an entity makes a claim about a medical treatment, the claim must be truthful, evidence-based and not misleading.”

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