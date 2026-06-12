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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
7h

As you never fail to make me crack a smile and brother I don't smile often. Keep bit up. And thanks for making my face hurt and making my wife give me a concerned look and ask me if she should call an ambulance..

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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
6h

As always, the Dems don't send the best.

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