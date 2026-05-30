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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
May 30

I do not see a lasting and meaningful peace with the current leadership in iran. They have a well established history of LYING about THEIR part in agreements. They promised to NOT enrich uranium with ohbummer but did anyway. Trump may be able to get them to agree to terms on paper, but that paper won't be worth using in the outhouse once they leave the table.

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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
May 30

Here's what bothers me and still bothers me. There were widespread demonstrations in Iran against the regime earlier this year, when we weren't fighting the regime. Now, when we've wiped out many of the regime's top leaders and hurt the IRGC, not aware of any widespread popular demonstrations/uprisings. Why? Do the Iranian people think we should come in on the ground? Freedom is something you earn, something you fight for, not something handed to you. If the Iranian people won't rise up now, must question if they really deserve the freedom we've been fighting for.

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