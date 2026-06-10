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Ruth Henriquez's avatar
Ruth Henriquez
2d

The polls showing anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S. have been disheartening. Stoll gives some context here to provide hope that we can come through this dark time. So thank you Mr. Stoll.

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johnhouk's avatar
johnhouk
2d

Sad brainwashed young Americans. More the Holy Spirit enlighten their deludion.

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