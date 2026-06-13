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R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
2h

This is really good news, and very much appreciate your reporting on a number of important issues that seem to get ignored. Thank you.

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James Whiley's avatar
James Whiley
1h

Isn't it amazing that Trump is pacifying the world, making it a better place and yet, Obama, Biden, Hillary Clinton, Antony Blinken, et. al., never achieved so much in such a short as Trump! That bunch are masters of disaster, both here and abroad.

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