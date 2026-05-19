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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
May 19

YALE is known for such Bullshit

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Bob Hill's avatar
Bob Hill
May 19

Meanwhile, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, an ex-Muslim, has only ever been offered one honorary degree, by Brandeis, and that was rescinded when controversy arose, 12 years ago. But she is considerably more accomplished than Matson (Huron College?), having served in the Dutch parliament and written important books, and also grew up in rather more challenging circumstances than Waterloo, Ontario. Hirsi Ali's transformative experiences included suffering female genital mutilation, escaping Somalia, and enduring a lifetime of death threats for her criticisms of Islam; Ms. Mattson's apparently involved visiting a West African dance club in France.

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