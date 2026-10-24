Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays and Ilhan Omar and her current husband.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) appeared to take a shot at President Donald Trump in the video she posted Friday that depicted her strolling along a serene Minnesota lakeside with her current husband. The video was set to a violence-hued hip-hop diss track by a Somali musical duo who rap about how they will “subjugate and humiliate” their enemies, leaving them to “suffer and cry in seething,” according to a certified translation commissioned by the Washington Free Beacon.

To anyone who doesn’t speak Somali, Omar’s 27-second video—which currently has 2.5 million views on X—gives an impression that the Minnesota Democrat is unfazed by the rapidly accelerating federal investigation into her immigration status and finances, probes Trump said this week could lead to her deportation or arrest. However, the Somali lyrics of the song to which Omar set the video—written by a Somali rapper Omar shares personal ties with—sends a message that indicates she’s filled with righteous indignation and is relishing the opportunity to enact revenge against her “enemies.”

“The almighty has given me strength,” the song states in Somali, according to the English translation commissioned by the Free Beacon. “If I confront you in the afternoon, by evening, I will teach you a lesson and keep you awake throughout the night. Yes, you will suffer and cry in seething. You will scream like a demon.”

“Let me show you who I am. No enemy dares to threaten me,” the song continues. “Let the enemies die of seething. We are the ones who rule this land.”

The song is titled “Nimaan Ciilayba Icaaya,” written and performed by U.S.-based Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays and featuring Somali female singer Hodan Abdirahman.

Omar shares close ties with Qays, and his tune appears to hold some personal significance for her. Omar’s video on Friday isn’t the first time she’s paired the vitriolic song with her own image. She was filmed dancing to and singing the song with Qays and Abdirahman at a party in May with around a dozen other Somalis, according to footage uploaded to YouTube.

Omar was filmed dancing alongside Qays again one month later in June at the Somali Global Awards in Minneapolis.

As for Qays, he’s the self-proclaimed “King of Somali Hip Hop” whose songs “explore love, social and political realities, and Somali pride.” Born in Mogadishu, Somalia, Qays says his career led him to the United States, where he established his reputation as a voice for the Somali diaspora through his music. He has used his influence to campaign for left-wing Democrats in local Minnesota elections. In 2025, he endorsed Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey’s reelection campaign and flooded his social media pages with messages urging his supporters to support the incumbent, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Omar faces an active federal investigation, reportedly into whether she or her late father lied on immigration paperwork to obtain their U.S. citizenship—or into whether she ever became a U.S. citizen at all. Agents searched Omar’s home on Oct. 12 and seized her phone under a court-approved warrant and have interviewed other members of her family, including her older sister, Sahra Noor. Prosecutors referred to Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” in a court filing Wednesday, lending credence to a decade-old allegation that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

“It’s not looking good because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress,” Trump told a rally in Iowa on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, said Monday her office is also probing the Minnesota congresswoman’s financial disclosures, including a now-infamous accounting error that caused her reported 2024 net worth to drop from up to $30 million down to no more than $65,000.

Omar has denounced the investigation as an attempt to weaponize federal law enforcement.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said in a statement last Monday. “I will not be silenced.”

Omar’s office did not return a request for comment.

READ MORE: ‘You Will Suffer and Cry’: Ilhan Omar Taunts Trump With Venomous Somali Hip-Hop Diss Track