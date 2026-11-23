Omar Baddar on an American Muslims for Palestine social media poster and in conversation with the New York Times .

The New York Times assistant managing editor for standards and trust posted a 13-minute video conversation with an Arab-American activist who complains that the paper’s coverage is too friendly to Israel—and Healy at some points agrees with him, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

The editor, Patrick Healy, gave Omar Baddar, identified as “a Palestinian American political analyst,” 13 minutes to sound off about the Times coverage as part of a series in which the paper engages with readers critical of its coverage. Baddar suggests that the Times had rendered “violence” against Palestinians “somewhat invisible.” “Healy gently pushes back but also concedes some of the activist’s points, in the process throwing some of his own hardworking colleagues under the bus and damaging whatever trust the paper had with pro-Israel readers,” Stoll writes. “To pro-Israel readers—and, actually, to anyone with any working brain cells who has been paying the slightest bit of attention to what the paper is publishing—the Times hasn’t been rendering Palestinian suffering ‘invisible,’ it has instead been singlemindedly obsessing over it.”

In the Times video, Baddar also—unchallenged by Healy—describes Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as “a man who is accused of genocide. This is a man who has an I.C.C. warrant out for his arrest for war crimes. … Essentially, you know, he has enacted a policy of mass murdering Palestinian journalists in Gaza by the hundreds.” Baddar called Netanyahu “a monstrous character.” Healy, visible in a split screen format, nods his head while Baddar makes these false accusations against Netanyahu. Baddar says, “If there is ever a Hamas attack on Israelis, that always makes headlines. There’s always a sense of the story, the human angle, who these people are, in a way that you’ve had now virtually daily Israeli attacks on Gaza still ongoing during the so-called cease-fire. We don’t see that same level of humanization. It doesn’t break news. We don’t know who these children are who are getting killed day in and day out. And sometimes it is about what’s missing.” Healy replies, “You make a fair point about humanization. It has been such a challenge for us over the last few years of not being able to get New York Times reporters into Gaza. We pressed the Israeli government on this. We have covered, I think, really powerfully, including with a Palestinian reporter on the ground in Gaza who works for us, the issues of hunger, of famine, of death, mass casualties there. But you’re right, we’re not able to go in and bear witness and tell the stories of individuals as deeply as we want.” The Times was so eager to “humanize” the famine issue that it ran not one but two front-page photos of emaciated-appearing children who actually had separate, preexisting medical conditions. The Times later ran an editors’ note about one such child, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, but used another one, of Najwa Hussein Hajjaj, without mentioning the condition. Pictures highlighted by David Collier showed Mohammed’s mother and brother appearing normal.

READ MORE: ‘You’re Right’: New York Times ‘Trust’ Editor Posts Video With ‘Stop the Genocide’ Arab Activist

Hansjörg Wyss (Getty Images)

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss’s self-funded charity directed $5.4 million last year to a collection of far-left environmental groups that are now lobbying against bipartisan legislation that seeks to simplify the energy permitting process, according to 2025 tax forms filed last week and reviewed by the Free Beacon.

The Wyss Foundation—which draws upon a staggering $1.4 billion endowment to support a wide range of left-wing causes—donated $1.8 million to Oceana, $1.6 million to the Conservation Lands Foundation, $1.5 million to the Wilderness Society, $320,000 to an affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters, and $145,000 to the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, according to the tax filings. The foundation gave another $220,000 to state affiliates of the National Wildlife Federation. Those groups have panned the permitting bill for “opening the door to more offshore oil and gas drilling” and allowing “the federal government to rubber stamp destructive projects on landscapes.”

The 91-year-old Wyss’s donations highlight the growing rift within the environmental movement that has come to a head as the legislation, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), has worked its way through Congress. While powerful left-wing conservation groups like the ones backed by Wyss have slammed the legislation for boosting oil and gas production, other green groups have endorsed it, lauding its benefits for wind and solar power development.

The bill could slash U.S. electricity prices by up to 7 percent in some states, according to a study from Rhodium Group. That means Wyss, a foreign national who lives in Wyoming and made his fortune from medical devices, is advocating against a law that, by most measures, would increase affordability and energy security. Wyss’s critics have questioned the legality and ethics of a foreign billionaire funding groups and projects that have a direct impact on American politics and elections. Foreign nationals are barred from directly contributing to campaigns but can give to politically involved nonprofits.

READ MORE: Secretive Swiss Billionaire Hansjörg Wyss Gave $5.4M to Far-Left Climate Activists Trying To Block Landmark ‘Affordability and Jobs Act,’ Tax Filings Reveal

In other news:

Harvard is attempting to crack down on graduate student workers who are striking but still getting paid, telling faculty members in an email that they’re “required to report striking TFs” (short for Teaching Fellows) because the “university needs to know who is striking so that people are not paid for work they are not performing.” The graduate student union, which is part of the UAW, has told the strikers that they do not need to report time not worked, and only 80 of the union’s 4,000 represented workers have reported themselves as striking, according to the Crimson.

Former George W. Bush DOJ official John Yoo, the author of the all-American “Torture Memos” developed in the wake of 9/11, is finally leaving UC Berkeley, where he’s long been the subject of left-wing protests, swapping the school for the University of Texas at Austin. “I am sorry, however, that my departure will reduce the number of conservative professors in public law at Berkeley by 100 percent,” he wrote in an email. “I hope that the university will take this as an opportunity to consider that the notion of diversity should, most importantly, include ideology, not just the usual race, gender, and economic categories that my colleagues usually mean by diversity.”

In a triumphant video posted to X on Friday, socialist New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani declared that he is “closing Rikers Island once and for all.” The truth is more complicated: A 2019 New York City law set a closure date of 2027, but under Mamdani’s plan, the prison will stay open until 2032, something the mayor does not discuss in the video. At issue are the borough-based jails that are supposed to replace Rikers Island, the first of which will not open until 2029. But those jails won’t hold as many people, prompting Mamdani to quietly meet with the city’s district attorneys to discuss how to “thin out the jail population,” according to the New York Post.

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