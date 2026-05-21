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James Whiley's avatar
James Whiley
May 21

Platner sums up his own appearance rather than Army soldiers. He's a parasite that's kept on life support by his daddy!

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Edward F Day's avatar
Edward F Day
May 21

This unseasoned Nepo baby is untethered from reality. Does not bode well for the economic survival of NYC. Will Brooklyn Jews move support to Republican party?

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