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R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
14h

Why is there so much hatred still being thrown at Jews??? I honestly cannot understand the thought process behind this kind of rage. I’m appalled by too many of our universities, and I’m old enough to remember when a graduate student was killed when a bomb was thrown through the window in one of the UW campus buildings as part of the Vietnam protests. I was young, but I also remember those awful terrorist groups. Didn’t we learn anything? I believe I read somewhere that many of the students who participated in the protests became professors, and that might include our bomber.

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j p m's avatar
j p m
14h

Progressive Muslim agenda; ISLAM.

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