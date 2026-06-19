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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
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You did it again that's right you did it. You made me smile God damn it. Even the way the shit's going on around here and how that MOA is not working out because we know the pinky swear isn't going anywhere and then you got to love JD scolding the Allies for saying hey wait a second what the hell is going on? Yeah but yeah you made us laugh you made a smile the palate cleanser is great it would have been better if it was a Japanese girl instead of some Japanese freak. But that's just me or maybe not. Keep it up boy that smiles hurting my face.

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